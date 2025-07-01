Vernon Kay misses BBC Radio 2 show after getting ‘trapped’ on train

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay has missed his Tuesday morning show after becoming “trapped” on a train.

The 51-year-old was expected on air at 9.30am but said his train had broken down.

At 11.40am he confirmed his train was still stuck and he would miss the entire show.

Sara Cox filled in for the absent Vernon Kay (PA)

Sara Cox, who was presenting Scott Mills’ breakfast show on the station, initially stayed on to cover for Kay.

Posting on his Instagram story, Kay said the “train isn’t training!!” and asked Cox to “hang fire”.

Cox, who like Kay is from Bolton in Greater Manchester, told the BBC Radio 2 audience: “Oh no, I’ve just realised I’m not gonna be in time for reformer Pilates.

“If you just joined in and you’re thinking Vernon is sounding a little extra-manly today, don’t worry.

“It’s me: Sara, from the same area obviously, though famously.

“Vernon, poor Vernon stuck on a hot, sweaty train with no coffee, no air-con, no deodorant.

“So he’s going to get in at some point, hopefully.”

Vernon Kay attending the National Television Awards in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

Cox reassured listeners that veteran broadcaster Gary Davies would be filling in from 10am.

When Davies took over, he said: “If you just tuned in and wondering were Vernon is, he was on his train like usual and the train broke down and so he has been in sweltering hot heat and they had to send a rescue train which also broke down.”

Parts of England face a heatwave with temperatures in London expected to reach 34C on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Davies also played two voice notes on air from Kay where listeners could hear him thanking the presenter for covering the show and calling him a “gentleman”.

Kay later confirmed he would miss the entire show, telling Davies: “Well, what a morning! We’re at Wembley Station now, we’ve gone backwards.

“But I’m going to miss you, we’re not going to get there ’til after 12 so there’s no point.”

Former BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce appeared to have had a similar issue after his train broke down on Tuesday.

Posting on X, the DJ apologised to his followers, adding that he would be late to his Greatest Hits Radio show due to a broken down train.

Kay replaced Bruce on the BBC Radio 2 mid-morning weekday program in 2023.