Singer, 11, launches Busk Stop for musicians to perform in shopping centre

A young singer has launched Glasgow’s first “Busk Stop” inside a shopping centre in an effort to provide performers with a dedicated spot indoors.

It was launched by 11-year-old Rachel Ronnie at Buchanan Galleries in the city centre, following requests from other buskers wanting to perform in Glasgow.

It gives artists a designated spot to use in a place that is safe and serves as a focal point due to the high footfall in the shopping centre.

Following Rachel’s performance on Monday, the Busk Stop will be available for performers to use over the summer and beyond.

Performances are to take place on a rotating schedule, offering shoppers a wide range of artists.

Rachel Ronnie’s mother said the 11-year-old hopes to have a career in singing (Jordan Summers/PA)

Kathy Murdoch, centre director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “It’s exciting to introduce a dedicated, free-to-use busking spot specially designed for young performers in Glasgow.

“This new space, in front of our iconic flower wall, provides a fantastic platform for emerging local singers to share their talent with the public, offering them the chance to perform in a safe and supportive environment where they can gain valuable experience and confidence.

“As well as help nurture the next generation of musical talent in our community, it also enhances the atmosphere for everyone who visits Buchanan Galleries, adding a lively and authentic musical experience for our guests.

“We were honoured to officially launch our ‘Busk Stop’ with an incredible performance by Rachel Ronnie, who set the tone perfectly for what we hope will be many inspiring moments to come.”

The Busk Stop provides a safe, dedicated space for artists, free from the mercy of Scottish weather (Jordan Summers/PA)

Rachel’s mother Karen Blackwood said: “Rachel’s singing career started as a toddler. She could sing before she could talk and being brought up in a musical household she’s thrived through the years.

“Busking since the age of five, she’s found her calling in life.

“Singing is all she ever dreams about and one day she hopes she can entertain folk for a career.

“Rachel was thrilled to be asked to open the ‘Busk Stop’ at Buchanan Galleries since Glasgow is her busking home. The people of Glasgow really do make Glasgow the place to busk.”