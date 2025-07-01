Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett among stars in Royal Box on another sweltering day at Wimbledon

Celebrities Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett sweltered in the heat on day two of the Wimbledon Championships.

Temperatures hit around 32C by mid‑afternoon, edging close to the tournament’s all-time record of 35.7C which was set in 2015.

Wilson, best known for Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, attended the tennis tournament with her wife Ramona Agruma, while two-time Oscar-winner Blanchett was joined by her husband Andrew Upton.

Sarah Lancashire (centre) in the Royal Box on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Also in the crowd were reality star Molly-Mae Hague and actress Sarah Lancashire – who was sat alongside Peter Salmon.

Australian actress Blanchett’s fellow screen star Rose Byrne, known for Bridesmaids, Spy and Physical, was also among the invited guests.

Also among the celebrities attending were Andy Murray’s mother, Judy Murray, golfer Justin Rose, broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong.

Centre Court’s order of play on Tuesday included world number two Coco Gauff, who faced Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, and Novak Djokovic, who began his campaign against France’s Alexandre Muller.

Russell Crowe with Britney Theriot in the Royal Box on day two of the Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Russell Crowe kept cool in a full suit despite the soaring heat, joining partner Britney Theriot in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Temperatures at SW19 soared past 30C again, with the Met Office provisionally confirming Monday was the hottest opening day on record.

Kew Gardens hit 29.7C on Monday, breaking the previous record of 29.3C set in 2001.

On Monday, play on Centre Court was paused after a woman collapsed in the stands during Carlos Alcaraz’s match.

Judy Murray in the Royal Box (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The defending champion rushed to help, passing her a water bottle as paramedics and other spectators assisted.