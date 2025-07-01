Jessie J says she ‘misses being active mum’ as she recovers from cancer surgery

Jessie J has said she is “missing being an active mum” as she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

The Price Tag singer announced in June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and that she would be undergoing treatment.

The 37-year-old posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday providing an update after her surgery.

“For those asking for a health update,” she wrote on her Instagram story, “I am 11 days post surgery. I’m good. Missing being an active mum/human the most.”

The artist, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, and her partner Chanan Safir Colman, had a son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in May 2023.

Jessie added: “But it’s been nice to slow down and Sky is having a blast with Nanny and Grandad.

“It’s still uncomfortable / a little painful but I can handle that. I’m doing my exercises and taking all the healthy things. I have been trying to eat super clean.”

The singer also revealed she has stopped taking pain medication, saying it is “just not my thing”.

The story featured a picture of Jessie’s wound drain, a tube which helps remove excess fluid or blood that can accumulate after surgery.

She asked her followers: “Anyone else who has had this, did you feel like you are walking around one of those dog / duck toys. I carry mine on the floor when I’m home so the gravity can help the drain. Hoping it’s out by the end of the week.”

The artist has battled with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.

The Domino singer said she is “feeling positive and grateful”, and asked fans not to worry if she “seems a little out of it” in public.

“If you do see me out, sitting in a park or coming out of a doctor’s appointment or eating or walking or anything, and I seem a little out of it. I am,” Jessie said.

“It’s not personal.

“I don’t have what I usually have to give energy wise, understandably. I will get there. It’s a slow road.”