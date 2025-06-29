Sir Rod Stewart joined by trio of veteran superstars for rousing Glastonbury set

Sir Rod Stewart was joined by a trio of veteran superstars during a rousing performance at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday.

The tea-time legends slot saw him perform alongside his former Faces bandmember Ronnie Wood, Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall, and Scottish singer Lulu.

He was also joined by the festival’s founder, Sir Michael Eavis, who was wheeled onto the stage by his daughter, organiser Emily Eavis.

Rod Stewart performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

The first music star welcomed to the stage was Hucknall, 65, for a rendition of Simply Red hit If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Rolling back the years, Sir Rod then performed Faces 1971 hit Stay With Me while The Rolling Stones star Wood, 78, played guitar.

After this Lulu made her entrance, wearing an all white ensemble, to sing Hot Legs alongside Sir Rod.

Bagpipes had signalled the arrival of Sir Rod, who kicked off his afternoon performance with his 1981 single, Tonight I’m Yours (Don’t Hurt Me).

Crowds during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I’m here, enjoy yourselves ladies and gentleman please, music brings us together, we need music”, he told the large crowd who had gathered to see him.

The 80-year-old, who recently cancelled a slew of shows while recovering from the flu, wore flared trousers, a white shirt and a black jacket, before changing into a green suit.

Across his set he played songs including Some Guys Have All The Luck, Forever Young, The First Cut Is The Deepest, and Maggie May, which he performed from a runway that jutted out into the crowd.

Before he launched into a cover, Ukrainian flags were shown on a screen behind Sir Rod, who said: “There’s been a lot about the Middle East recently, quite rightly so, but I want to draw your attention to Ukraine in the next song, it’s called the Love Train.”

Men dressed as Rod Stewart wait for his performance at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Earlier on Sunday, organisers said chants by punk duo Bob Vylan “crossed a line” after the performer, Bobby Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “Death, death to the IDF”.

A joint Instagram post from Glastonbury and Emily Eavis said: “As a festival, we stand against all forms of war and terrorism.”

It added: “We are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday.

“Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

People during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that chants of “death” to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) at Glastonbury were “appalling” and that the BBC and festival have “questions to answer”.

A BBC spokesperson added: “Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive.

“During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken to the BBC director general about Bob Vylan’s Saturday performance, a Government spokesperson said.

Avon and Somerset Police said video evidence from Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performances would be assessed by officers “to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation”.

Kneecap, who hail from Belfast, have been in the headlines after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

The group performed after Vylan’s set on the West Holts Stage and in reference to his bandmate’s forthcoming court date, Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots just love and support, and support for Palestine”.

Irish noise rockers Gurriers asked if anyone had seen Kneecap’s set during their Sunday performance, before adding: “Well it’s the Irish takeover at Glastonbury this year I think.”

British soul singer Celeste opened the Pyramid Stage on Sunday before rock outfit The Libertines took to the stage.

The Libertines performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

At one point in the set frontman Pete Doherty broke into Sir Rod’s Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?.

Other notable performances came from British funk group Cymande, US singer Shaboozey, and Australian duo Royel Otis.

Over at the Pilton Palais cinema actress Jodie Comer answered questions about her career and said she feels “really excited” to embark on the UK and Ireland tour of Prima Facie – the play that saw her win a best actress Olivier.