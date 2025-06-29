Olivia Rodrigo performs The Cure songs with Robert Smith during Glastonbury set

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo brought out The Cure frontman Robert Smith to perform his band’s songs Friday I’m In Love and Just Like Heaven during her Glastonbury Festival headline set.

As the 66-year-old indie-goth star arrived on stage on Sunday night, Rodrigo said: “Glastonbury, would you please welcome Robert Smith, give him a big welcome, come on.”

Smith wore a sparkly black shirt and eye shadow, and played a black acoustic guitar as he traded vocals with Rodrigo on the two tracks.

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

At the end of Just Like Heaven, the pair hugged, before Rodrigo said “give it up for Robert Smith you guys”, adding she was “so honoured to play with him tonight”.

The 22-year-old started her set with Obsessed from 2023’s Guts album as fireworks exploded around her.

The singer shouted “Glastonbury, what a f****** party” as she performed the song bathed in purple light and wearing a white dress and black boots, playing a cherry red guitar.

Towards the end of her set, the Californian singer swapped her white dress for a T-shirt which read “you know all the words to Just Like Heaven, or do you?”, along with a sparkly pair of shorts featuring the Union flag as she played Brutal.

The Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl, one of Rodrigo’s best known songs, prompted pogoing from the Worthy Farm crowd, as the singer bounced around singing the song’s “it’s social suicide” chorus.

Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

As she went to perform at a piano, Rodrigo said: “How are we doing tonight Glastonbury? I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many people in my life.

“Guys, it’s the last night of the festival. Are you ready to have some fun?”

She then performed another of her best known songs in Driver’s Licence, as parents in the crowd lifted their children on to their shoulders.

At one point in the set, Rodrigo had the majority of the crowd hoisting their phone lights above their heads and swaying from side to side.

Good 4 U saw white balloons thrown into the energetic crowd, before she finished with Get Him Back! sitting on scaffolding and singing the song through a loudhailer, before shouting “good night” as fireworks exploded around her.

Earlier in the day, Sir Rod Stewart was joined by a trio of veteran superstars during a rousing performance in the tea-time legends slot.

Rod Stewart performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

He played alongside his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood, Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall and Scottish singer Lulu.

He was also joined by the festival’s founder, Sir Michael Eavis, who was wheeled on to the stage by his daughter, organiser Emily Eavis.

Hucknall, 65, was welcomed on stage for a rendition of Simply Red hit If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Rolling back the years, Sir Rod then performed the Faces’ 1971 hit Stay With Me while Rolling Stones star Wood, 78, played guitar.

Lulu then made her entrance, wearing an all-white ensemble, to sing Hot Legs alongside Sir Rod and Wood.

Bagpipes had signalled the arrival of Sir Rod, who kicked off his afternoon performance with his 1981 single, Tonight I’m Yours (Don’t Hurt Me).

“I’m here, enjoy yourselves ladies and gentleman please, music brings us together, we need music,” he told the crowd.

Rod Stewart with guest Mick Hucknall (Yui Mok/PA)

The 80-year-old, who recently cancelled a series of shows while recovering from flu, wore flared trousers, a white shirt and a black jacket, before changing into a green suit.

He played songs including Some Guys Have All The Luck, Forever Young, The First Cut Is The Deepest, and Maggie May, which he performed from a runway jutting out into the crowd.

Ukrainian flags were shown on a screen behind Sir Rod, who said: “There’s been a lot about the Middle East recently, quite rightly so, but I want to draw your attention to Ukraine in the next song, it’s called the Love Train.”

The singer also sang I’d Rather Go Blind, which he first performed in the 1970s with the Faces, which he said he had learned from late Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie, who the song was dedicated to.

During Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? Sir Rod’s backing singers kicked footballs into the crowd in reference to the singer’s famous Top Of The Pops appearance in 1971.

Sir Rod donned a captain’s hat to finish with Sailing, while his dancers wore the shirt of Celtic FC, while the back of his own shirt featured the team’s name.