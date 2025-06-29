Kate Nash says she would love to collaborate with Kneecap

Singer Kate Nash has said she would love to collaborate with Kneecap and added that it “is really important” the band are using their platform for a political purpose.

It came after police said on Saturday that they are assessing videos of comments made by the Belfast rap trio, as well as punk duo Bob Vylan, during their performances at the Glastonbury Festival.

The group are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise, as well as their championing of the Irish language and support for Palestine.

“I love Kneecap. I’d love to collaborate. I love collaboration, actually,” Nash told the PA news agency.

“I really, really think collaboration is such an amazing and important part of being an artist, because you just learn every time you collaborate with someone different.

“So I just did a duet with Sprints, because they covered Foundations, and that was really fun.”

Nash, 37, added: “Kneecap would be amazing to collaborate with. My mum’s from Dublin and I think that the way they use their political platform is really important.”

She continued: “I don’t think English people really understand their (Ireland’s) history at all, they just don’t know it.

“So I think there’s an opportunity to educate people about England and Ireland’s history, and sort of being half-English, half-Irish myself I have quite a good understanding of that, but I didn’t learn it at school.

Moglai Bap and Mo Chara of Kneecap (Ben Birchall/PA)

“There’s so many amazing musicians to collaborate with. I love Amyl And The Sniffers.”

Before their performance on the West Holts Stage, several politicians called for Kneecap to be removed from the line-up and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said their performance would not be “appropriate”.

During their set, member Naoise O Caireallain said: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

In reference to his bandmate’s upcoming court date the rapper, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

Bobby Vylan, of rap duo Bob Vylan, had earlier led crowds in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

According to reports, Bobby Vylan is called Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, from Ipswich. Robinson-Foster is listed on Companies House as being the director of Ghost Theatre Records, which is operated by Bob Vylan.

Sir Keir said the latter chant was “appalling hate speech” and urged the BBC to explain how the scenes were broadcast.

Speaking on the politics of Glastonbury, Nash said: “What’s the history of Glastonbury? It’s about anti-corporation, Greenpeace.

“It is ultimately a political festival, and people come here to find togetherness, community, a sense of hope and to watch people play amazing shows, and to have their lives changed, to be inspired.

“I think that we’re seeing a lot of really scary things in the world right now, and people want to feel like they can see what they feel on stage being voiced, and I think that politicians need to get a grip.”

Asked about artists who say they do not want to be political, she said: “Certain people, you can’t escape the politics of existing in the world.

“If you are a woman and you’re like, ‘I’m not political’, I’m like, ‘You are, you are. Everything about your life is political, whether you want it to be or not’.

“I think if you’re a very privileged, white, rich man, sure you don’t want to be political, or you don’t have to be.

“But also, do you even have to comment that you don’t want to be? I’m not really sure it helps.

“I think just don’t be, then, in a way, if you just want to be a pop band, just be a pop band.

“That’s not how I was raised. So it’s really difficult for me to understand somebody saying, ‘I don’t want to be political’.”

It came after The 1975 frontman Matty Healy said the band did not want their legacy to be “one of politics” during their Friday night headline slot.

“I think we don’t need more politics, we need more love and friendship,” he said.

Nash headlined Glastonbury’s Left Field stage on Saturday evening and performed a secret set on the BBC Introducing stage on Sunday.

She has released several studio albums and is known for songs including Mouthwash and Foundations, the latter of which peaked at number two in the UK singles chart.