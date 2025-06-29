Gallagher brothers on special edition Big Issue covers ahead of Oasis shows

The Big Issue is featuring the Gallagher brothers in two special editions of the magazine this week ahead of their upcoming reunion tour.

Two special edition covers, each featuring either Liam or Noel Gallagher, will be on sale from Monday, including a complete retrospective on the history of Oasis, with interviews and contributions from those who have photographed, promoted and created sleeve art for the band over the years.

In addition, there is a collection of Liam and Noel’s best Big Issue interviews.

The publication has spoken to photographer Kevin Cummins, who captured the big moments, including both cover images, as the band blazed a trail through the 1990s.

Commenting on an early session, Cummins said: “That’s a particular favourite really. If I was their mum, I’d love that session. I’d say: ‘Oh, that’s a really lovely picture of you two.’

“Plus they look like they like each other. Which of course, they do, but you know… you spend too long with your brother… I can understand all that really easily.”

Oasis have reunited for a tour (Zak Hussein/PA)

A limited run of 10 collector’s copies, signed by Kevin Cummins, will be available from the Big Issue Shop, with proceeds supporting Big Issue’s work to end poverty in the UK.

The long-awaited Oasis Live ’25 tour kicks off in Cardiff on July 4 before a run of shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Paul McNamee, UK Editor of the Big Issue, said: “These covers are a celebration of a band that defined a generation. Over the years Big Issue has been with them, as a band and solo. Our interviews provide incredible insights to the Oasis story.

“The Gallagher rivalry is part of the story, but the music is key. That said, we’re keen to see which side Big Issue readers pick.

“Don’t miss out – choose your side. Or go for both! The Big Issue will always be here showing to spotlight cultural forces.”