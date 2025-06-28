The Script pay tribute to late guitarist Mark Sheehan during Glastonbury set

The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue paid tribute to former band member Mark Sheehan during their Glastonbury performance.

Guitarist Sheehan died aged 46 after a brief illness in April 2023 and had formed the band alongside O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

During their performance on the Pyramid Stage, O’Donoghue said: “There’s one person I really wish was here to see this. He was on this stage 17 years ago. We lost my best mate and the founding member of the script, Mark Sheehan.

“We lost him nearly a year and a half ago. I just wanted to thank every single person here for keeping us going, for all your thoughts and all your prayers. Thank you so much.

“I know he’s having a whisky right now looking down on us.”

He went on to dedicate the band’s song If You Could See Me Now to Sheehan.

The Script was formed in Dublin in 2001.

Their eponymous debut album was released in 2008 and it went to number one in both the UK and Ireland.

It featured hits such as We Cry, Breakeven, and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, with the latter peaking at number two in the UK singles charts.

Among their other studio albums are chart-topping LPs Science And Faith (2010) and Freedom Child (2017).

Their most recent studio album, Satellites, was released in August 2024.

O’Donoghue, 44, is also known for being one of the original coaches on reality TV competition series The Voice UK.