Police assessing videos of Kneecap and Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performances

Police are assessing videos of comments made by acts Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

Rap punk duo Bob Vylan led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of: “Free, free Palestine” and: “Death, death to the IDF”, before Irish rap trio Kneecap suggested fans “start a riot” outside one member of the band’s upcoming court appearance.

In a post on social media, Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon.

Bob Vylan also displayed pro-Palestinian images (Yui Mok/PA)

“Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken to the BBC Director General about the Bob Vylan’s performance, a Government spokesperson said.

They added: “We strongly condemn the threatening comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

“The Culture Secretary has spoken to the BBC Director General to seek an urgent explanation about what due diligence it carried out ahead of the Bob Vylan performance, and welcomes the decision not to re-broadcast it on BBC iPlayer.”

There was a display of pro-Palestinian flags and t-shirts during Kneecap’s set (Yui Mok/PA)

Kneecap, who hail from Belfast, have been in the headlines after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate’s upcoming court date, Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

In the run-up to the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, several politicians called for Kneecap to be removed from the line-up and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said their performance would not be “appropriate”.

During the performance Caireallain said: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

He also said a “big thank you to the Eavis family” and said “they stood strong” amid calls for the organisers to drop them from the line-up.

O hAnnaidh, 27, wore a keffiyeh during the set, while member JJ O Dochartaigh, who performs under the name DJ Provai, wore his signature tri-coloured balaclava as well as a T-shirt that said: “We are all Palestine Action”, in reference to the soon-to-be banned campaign group.

News broadcasts criticising the hip hop trio played from the sound system before they walked onto the stage were booed by the Glastonbury Festival audience.

The trio opened with the song Better Way To Live from their 2024 album Fine Art and also performed tracks including Get Your Brits Out and Hood.

Access to the area around the West Holts Stage was closed around 45 minutes before their performance after groups of fans arrived to form a sea of Irish and Palestinian flags.

A Bob Vylan member crowd-surfs surrounded by Palestinian flags (Yui Mok/PA)

Earlier on Saturday, the BBC confirmed they would not be live-streaming the set but said the performance is likely to be made available on-demand later.

O hAnnaidh was charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah, while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig in November last year.

On June 18, the rapper was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates O Caireallain and O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in Free Mo Chara T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at the same court on August 20.