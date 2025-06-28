Neil Young’s Glastonbury headline set to be broadcast live on BBC after U-turn

Neil Young’s headline set at Glastonbury Festival will now be shown live on the BBC on Saturday night, the corporation has announced.

It had previously said the Canadian rock veteran’s set would not be broadcast live “at the artist’s request”.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Neil Young’s headline set from Glastonbury on Saturday will be broadcast live to audiences across the UK on the BBC.”

Neil Young performing on the Pyramid Stage during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival (PA)

Young’s set will be shown on the BBC iPlayer Pyramid Stage stream from 10pm, as well as broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Radio 2.

The 79-year-old will be part of the five-day celebration of performing arts and music with his band the Chrome Hearts.

Earlier in the year the singer, who began his career in the 1960s with the band Buffalo Springfield, said he had initially turned down the offer to perform at the festival, saying it was “under corporate control” of the BBC in a message on his website.

But he then backtracked and was announced as one of the headliners, saying he had “always loved” the event and he was looking forward to performing.

Playing around the same time as Young on Saturday night is Brat star Charli XCX, who will grace the Other Stage, and US rapper Doechii, who will perform on the West Holts Stage.

Young was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with short-lived band Buffalo Springfield in 1997, two years after he was inducted as a solo artist.

He headlined Glastonbury, alongside US star Bruce Springsteen and Britpop band Blur, 16 years ago.