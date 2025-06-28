Marilyn Manson’s Brighton concert cancelled following campaign

The first UK concert of rock star Marilyn Manson’s tour has been cancelled after pressure from campaigners and an MP.

The first leg of his One Assassination Under God Tour had been set to kick off at Brighton Centre on October 29.

On Saturday, fans who go online to contact Ticketmaster receive a message saying: “This event has been cancelled.

“Ticket sales have stopped, but there may be tickets available for other dates.”

In January, prosecutors in the US said they would not file charges against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, after long-running investigation into allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the allegations were too old under the law and the evidence is not sufficient to charge the 56-year-old shock rocker.

LA County sheriff’s detectives had said early in 2021 that they were investigating Manson over alleged incidents between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where Manson lived at the time.

Earlier this month in an open letter to the Brighton and Hove city council leader Bella Sankey, Sian Berry, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, called for the October concert to be cancelled.

In the letter, which was co-signed by some victim support groups and the University of Sussex students’ union, she wrote: “Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organisations supporting them, will have serious concerns about this booking and its wider impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community.”

The letter, which was posted online, prompted a flood of responses from the public pointing out that Manson had not been found guilty of allegations against him and that a four-year investigation did not lead to charges.

Others branded the call to cancel the gig as censorship.