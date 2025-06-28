Kneecap to perform at Glastonbury amid calls for them to be banned

Irish rap trio Kneecap are to perform at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday after a number of politicians called for them to be banned from the event.

It comes after one of the band’s members, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, 27, was charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah, while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig in November last year.

Last week the rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in Free Mo Chara T-shirts.

The 1975 headlined on Friday at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

He was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at the same court on August 20.

Last week Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform in the slot, which is due to go ahead on the Somerset festival’s West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch also said the BBC “should not be showing” the trio’s set in a post on social media last week.

Badenoch said in an X post, which was accompanied by an article from The Times which said the BBC had not banned the group: “The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda.

“One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act.

“As a publicly funded platform, the BBC should not be rewarding extremism.”

Kneecap are not listed as one of the acts being shown live by the broadcaster.

Ahead of the group’s set, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Ticket-holders can once again expect to see uniformed officers on site at Glastonbury Festival 24/7 throughout the festival as part of our extensive policing operation ensuring it is safe for everyone attending, as well as those who live nearby.”

Neil Young, best known for songs such as Rockin’ In The Free World, Like A Hurricane and Cinnamon Girl, will headline the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday night with his band the Chrome Hearts.

Lorde performing on the Woodsies Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

The BBC confirmed on Thursday that Young’s set will not be broadcast live “at the artist’s request”.

Another act expected to draw a big crowd is Brat star Charli XCX, who will headline the Other Stage around the same time Young and Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii will also perform.

The 1975 headlined the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Friday night, with the performance seeing singer Matty Healy joke he was his generation’s “best songwriter”.

After performing Part Of The Band he sat on a stool while smoking and sipping his drink, Healy said: “What this moment is making me realise is that I probably am the best songwriter of my generation.

“The best what they say, a poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am.

“Generational words and I just wanted to remind you, over the next couple of minutes, these lyrics are poetry, I believe.”

The band then launched into Chocolate from their 2013 self-titled debut, before Healy remarked “I was only joking about being a poet” at its conclusion.

Made up of four school friends, the group comprised of singer Healy, bassist Ross MacDonald, guitarist Adam Hann and drummer George Daniel were headlining the festival for the first time.

Friday also saw a performance from Scottish music star Lewis Capaldi who told the Glastonbury crowds “I’m back baby” as he played a surprise set, two years after a performance at the festival during which he struggled to manage his Tourette syndrome symptoms.

The musician, who announced a break from touring shortly after his performance at the festival in 2023, has just released a new song called Survive.

Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

He told fans: “It’s so good to be back. I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I think I will probably start crying.”

He ended his performance with Somebody You Loved, the track that Glastonbury crowds helped him to sing when he struggled with the condition which can cause physical and verbal tics in 2023.

Earlier on Friday, alternative pop star Lorde surprised fans with a secret set at Worthy Farm, performing her latest album Virgin, which was released on Friday, in full.

Scottish indie rockers Franz Ferdinand brought out former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi during their Other Stage set while they were playing Take Me Out, one of their best-known songs.

Celebrities who have been spotted at the festival include singer Harry Styles, Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn.

Friday saw hot dry weather which hardened the Worthy Farm surface after rain in the early hours of the morning, with festival goers expected to see temperatures in the mid-20s on Saturday.

A woman in the crowd with an ice cream watching Burning Spear perform on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

The Met Office’s Grahame Madge said: “We anticipate highs of 26C on Saturday, with high levels of humidity. By Monday temperatures can be anticipated to be over 30C.

“There is always the chance of a light shower, but there is nothing in the forecast that suggests anything heavier for Saturday for Somerset.”

Avon and Somerset Police said there had been 38 crimes reported at the festival and 14 arrests made.

Performing in the coveted Sunday legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as other guests.

Sir Rod’s performance will come after he postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

The BBC is providing livestreams of the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.