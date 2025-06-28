In Pictures: Glastonbury fans beat the heat as Kneecap and Pulp perform

Music fans at Glastonbury Festival enjoyed a hot and heady Saturday in the Somerset sun as they enjoyed acts including Kaiser Chiefs, Brandi Carlile, Pulp and Kneecap.

A festivalgoer fans themself in the heat, near the West Holts stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Kneecap’s DJ Provai, who wears a balaclava in the colours of the Irish tricolour, rouses the crowd at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

A Kneecap supporter holds up a T-shirt during their gig (Ben Birchall/PA)

A member of punk duo Bob Vylan crowd-surfs at the West Holts Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Temperatures were forecast to reach 26C at the Worthy Farm site.

A man doubles up on portable shade, holding a parasol and wearing another on his head (Yui Mok/PA)

Lead singer Ricky Wilson leaps in the air as Kaiser Chiefs perform on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

Kneecap fans wear distinctive Irish flag balaclavas in the audience (Yui Mok/PA)

Charli XCX headlines The Other Stage on Saturday night after sets from Ezra Collective, Weezer and Amyl And The Sniffers, while Canadian rocker Neil Young is returning to Glastonbury as the main act on the Pyramid Stage.

A fan signals his approval at one of the songs played (Yui Mok/PA)

Festival fans dressed up in colourful costumes (Yui Mok/PA)

On Friday night, the Arcadia Dragonfly took flight to mark the launch of Build The Peace, a new initiative transforming military machines into unifying art across post-conflict zones (Ben Birchall/PA)