Ed Sheeran joins Olivia Rodrigo for surprise duet at BST Hyde Park

Ed Sheeran has called Olivia Rodrigo “one of the brightest stars of the next generation” after joining the American singer on stage during her performance at London’s Hyde Park.

Rodrigo, 22, opened the 2025 British Summer Time Hyde Park (BST Hyde Park) series on Friday ahead of her headlining set at Glastonbury on Sunday evening.

She took a brief pause from performing some of her biggest hits to introduce Sheeran to the stage for a duet version of the English singer’s 2011 song The A Team.

He wrote: “Both (Rodrigo’s) albums (Guts and Sour) are no skips for me, I’m a proper fan. We first met at the rock and roll hall of fame back in 2022, sat next to each other with her mum and my dad and went on to hang and keep in touch from there.

“Was gonna go watch the show anyway but she hit me and asked to sing The A Team with her, which was such a buzz.

“That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege. Rock Glasto headline Sunday @oliviarodrigo , UK loves you x.”

Other performers scheduled for this year’s BST Hyde Park series include Sabrina Carpenter, Neil Young and Stevie Wonder.