Charli XCX brings Brat back to Glastonbury in electric performance

Charli XCX brought Brat back to Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night in an electric performance that saw her dancing along with an energetic crowd.

Her set on the Other Stage marked just over a year following the release of her culture-shaping sixth studio album, which inspired the “Brat summer” trend.

“It’s summertime and I was thinking about last summer – did anyone have a Brat summer?” she said.

The singer, wearing an all-black ensemble including sunglasses and knee-high boots, began her set with 360 and Von Dutch.

The 32-year-old played her Partygirl set at the festival in 2024, but this time the singer took to a much bigger stage amid a year that has seen her pick up a slew of awards.

She launched into upbeat dance track Club Classics after the two opening songs.

“These are all of my people who are going to (late night music venue) Block9 tonight”, she said.

Alongside the songs from her new album, she performed tracks from her back catalogue, treating revellers to Unlock It (Lock It), Party 4 U, Vroom Vroom, and Speed Drive – which appeared on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Performing her viral Apple dance at the show was US singer Gracie Abrams who had played on the same stage a day earlier.

Charli XCX has topped the charts with Brat (Matt Crossick/PA)

During her gigs Charli XCX often gets a famous person to perform the dance, which started as a trend on TikTok.

The British singer also performed her version of Guess with US superstar Billie Eilish and Girl, So Confusing with Lorde, though neither appeared for the performance.

Before ending her set on crowd-pleasing number one hit I Love It, featuring Icona Pop, she danced while water poured down from the stage ceiling amid a rendition of Blame It On Your Love.

In recent months the singer, real name Charlotte Aitchison, has been performing at festivals across the globe, including Coachella in California, Primavera Sound in Barcelona and a headline slot at Lido Festival in London.

Following the release of Brat, her infectious electronic-pop tracks soared up the charts and inspired a trend, with fans embracing the “Brat summer” cultural movement.

The accolades followed, and in March she dominated the Brit Awards, winning five categories including songwriter of the year.

She also secured album of the year, artist of the year, dance act, and song of the year for her track Guess featuring Eilish.

In February she picked up three awards at the Grammys and she was named songwriter of the year at The Ivors in May.