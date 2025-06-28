BBC: Kneecap’s Glastonbury set will not be live streamed but could go on-demand

Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival will not be live-streamed but is likely to be made available on-demand, the BBC has said.

A number of politicians have called for the Irish rap trio to be removed from the line-up and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said their performance would not be “appropriate” after one of the members was charged with a terror offence.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As the broadcast partner, the BBC is bringing audiences extensive music coverage from Glastonbury, with artists booked by the festival organisers.

“While the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans ensure that our programming meets our editorial guidelines.

“We don’t always live-stream every act from the main stages and look to make an on-demand version of Kneecap’s performance available on our digital platforms, alongside more than 90 other sets.”

It is understood the BBC needs to consider the performance before making a final decision.

The band said on Instagram: “The propaganda wing of the regime has just contacted us….

“They WILL put our set from Glastonbury today on the iPlayer later this evening for your viewing pleasure.”

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, 27, was charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah, while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig in November last year.

On June 18 the rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in Free Mo Chara T-shirts.

The 1975 headlined on Friday at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

He was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at the same court on August 20.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said she thinks the BBC “should not be showing” the group’s set.

In an X post from last Saturday, she said: “The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda.

“One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act.

“As a publicly funded platform, the BBC should not be rewarding extremism.”

The Arcadia Dragonfly takes flight to mark the launch of Build The Peace, a new initiative transforming military machines into unifying art across post-conflict zones, during the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ahead of the group’s set, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Ticket-holders can once again expect to see uniformed officers on site at Glastonbury Festival 24/7 throughout the festival as part of our extensive policing operation ensuring it is safe for everyone attending, as well as those who live nearby.”

Neil Young, best known for songs such as Rockin’ In The Free World, Like A Hurricane and Cinnamon Girl, will headline the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday night with his band the Chrome Hearts.

The corporation will broadcast Young’s set after previously saying it would not be shown “at the artist’s request”.

Neil Young’s set will be televised on the BBC (Isabel Infantes/PA)

On Saturday a BBC spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Neil Young’s headline set from Glastonbury on Saturday will be broadcast live to audiences across the UK on the BBC.”

The set will be shown on the BBC iPlayer Pyramid Stage stream from 10pm, as well as broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Radio 2.

Another act expected to draw a big crowd is Brat star Charli XCX, who will headline the Other Stage around the same time Young and Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii will also perform.

A person in the crowd waves a sign as the Kaiser Chiefs perform on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

The 1975 headlined the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Friday night, with the performance seeing singer Matty Healy joke he was his generation’s “best songwriter”.

Friday also saw a performance from Scottish music star Lewis Capaldi who told the Glastonbury crowds “I’m back baby” as he played a surprise set, two years after a performance at the festival during which he struggled to manage his Tourette syndrome symptoms.

Harry Styles was among the stars attending the festival (PA)

Celebrities who have been spotted at the festival include singer Harry Styles, Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn.

Friday saw hot dry weather which hardened the Worthy Farm surface after rain in the early hours of the morning, with festival goers expected to see temperatures in the mid-20s on Saturday.

The Met Office’s Grahame Madge said: “We anticipate highs of 26C on Saturday, with high levels of humidity. By Monday temperatures can be anticipated to be over 30C.

“There is always the chance of a light shower, but there is nothing in the forecast that suggests anything heavier for Saturday for Somerset.”

A woman in the crowd with an ice cream watching Burning Spear perform on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Avon and Somerset Police have said there have been 75 reports of crimes at the festival with 20 arrests made.

Performing in the coveted Sunday legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as other guests.

The BBC is providing livestreams of the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.