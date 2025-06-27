Victoria Beckham posts picture of David in hospital bed following surgery

Lady Beckham has posted a picture of her husband Sir David Beckham in a hospital bed following surgery relating to a football injury from more than 20 years ago.

The former Spice Girl captioned the post on Instagram Stories, which shows Sir David lying in bed wearing a brace on his arm, with the words “Get well soon Daddy”.

It is understood Sir David had surgery to repair issues relating to a playing injury from his England career.

England captain David Beckham celebrates a goal in 2003 (John Giles/PA)

The former England captain broke his wrist in May 2003 in a friendly match between England and South Africa in Durban.

A second image posted by Lady Beckham shows what appears to be Sir David’s hand with a bracelet also carrying a get well soon message.

Earlier this month, Lady Beckham said she “could not be prouder” of her husband after he was knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Sir David, who played for his country 115 times, was honoured for his services to sport and charity.

He married Lady Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, in 1999 and the pair share four children together, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The King meeting David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

In a post shared on Instagram about the honour, Lady Beckham said: “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!!

“What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion and, most of all, your family — has never wavered.

“The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us every day.

“But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx.”

The football star, who was formerly appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003, responded to the post by expressing his love for his family, mentioning each of his children and adding “I love you all”.