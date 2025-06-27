Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass confirm marriage in Instagram post

Snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan and actress Laila Rouass have revealed that they are now husband and wife.

The couple posted a picture of themselves on Instagram standing on the steps of St George’s Town Hall in east London, with confetti raining down upon them.

Rouass, 54, is wearing a cream coloured slip-style dress and black cowboy boots, while O’Sullivan, 49, is wearing a navy shirt and trousers.

Known as “The Rocket”, O’Sullivan, the seven-time world snooker champion and a recovering addict, captioned his post: “We finally made it official!! Mr & Mrs O’Sullivan.”

Rouass wrote a longer caption which she concluded with the words “Free Palestine”.

She wrote: “The Palestinians have taught me so much, most importantly to honour human connection, make love your motivator and to keep refreshing it. So after almost a year break … this was one way of pressing the refresh button.”

With a reference to the high profile nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, She continued: “Ok…so it wasn’t Venice … that was fully booked (laughing emoji) It was Cable Street in Shadwell where I was born and where my heart belongs.

“It’s where in 1936, local activists along with the Jewish community gathered together to demonstrate against the planned fascist BUF marchers and it’s on their shoulders we stood today and said our ‘I do’s’.”

Rouass is best known for playing doctor Sahira Shah in Holby City between 2011 and 2021, and Amber Gates in Footballers’ Wives, where her character was reportedly based on Victoria Beckham.

She has also appeared in Primeval and Spooks, as well as competing as a contestant on the seventh series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, where she was partnered with Anton Du Beke.