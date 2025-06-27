Martin Osterdahl steps down as executive supervisor of Eurovision Song Contest

The boss of the Eurovision Song Contest is stepping down after five years in the role, the European Broadcasting Union has announced.

Martin Osterdahl, the executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) and Junior Eurovision Song Contest, was at the helm for the popular singing competition in the years it was held in Rotterdam, Turin, Liverpool, Malmo and Basel.

During last year’s competition, Mr Osterdahl, who traditionally announces when votes have been counted on finals night, was booed by certain audience members when he began to speak.

Although he was present in the arena this year, he did not speak.

He said: “From day one, I was inspired by the contest’s unique potential and power to unite people through music – never more so than in 2021, when we brought Eurovision back live to millions around the world amid a global pandemic, demonstrating the resilience and spirit at the heart of our community.

“I am immensely proud of the changes we made to modernise and strengthen the Eurovision Song Contest.

“These include establishing the permanent ‘United By Music’ slogan for the event, attracting long-term sponsors and brand extension partnerships, and growing engagement and reach on our digital platforms that have brought millions of new fans to the contest.

“The ESC is now an event where hundreds of thousands sign up to buy tickets, a show watched by hundreds of millions, connecting with youth audiences worldwide, and stands as a unique platform for overnight global success for artists and songwriters.”

He added that it had been “the honour of my professional life to steer the world’s largest music event, developing the contest as a global super-brand that brings joy to more people than ever before”.

The 2021 competition was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after the show was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was won by Italy’s Maneskin.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) produces the annual singing contest, which this year saw Austria’s JJ, real name Johannes Pietsch, crowned the winner with the song Wasted Love.

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “On behalf of everyone at the EBU, all our participating broadcasters, partners and the entire Eurovision Song Contest community, I extend my sincere thanks to Martin Osterdahl for his vision, expertise and tireless commitment to the event.

“His steady leadership through some of the contest’s most challenging and innovative years has set new standards of excellence.

“As we approach our 70th anniversary next year, Martin is leaving his role having played an integral part in growing the Eurovision Song Contest brand and ensuring its bright future. We thank him for his amazing work and lasting impact on the song contest, and wish him every success.”

Mr Green will take on executive supervisor duties on an interim basis, the EBU said.