Lorde performs new album Virgin in full in surprise Glastonbury Festival set

Alternative pop star Lorde has surprised fans with a secret set at Glastonbury Festival performing her latest album Virgin, which was released on Friday, in full.

The 28-year-old – whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor – took to the Woodsies stage at 11.30am as fans screamed at the top of their voices, before opening with latest single and the record’s opening track, Hammer.

Masses of festivalgoers had converged on the tent, with a bumper crowd waiting outside.

Lorde treated the crowd to her latest album Virgin in full (Yui Mok/PA)

Midway through her set she told the audience: “How you doing? You OK?

“This is f****** sick, thank you so much for being here with us on the day that Virgin was born.

“We decided to play the whole record for you from front to back.

“No, this record took me a lot, I didn’t know if I would make another record to be honest, but I’m back here.

Crowds gathered in the pit to watch Supergrass perform (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I’m so thankful to you for waiting for me, thank you for sitting in the sun right now, hope you have a sick f****** Glastonbury.”

Waving her shirt to cool down, Virgin’s lead single What Was That prompted mass singalongs as flags with the new LP’s cover and title waved.

Second single Man Of The Year climaxed with Lorde laying down on the floor of the building site-like set, as lasers shot out across the crowd from behind her.

Lorde finished her set with Green Light (Yui Mok/PA)

Later in the set, she told the massive crowd: “This is crazy for me too, I hope you understand.”

The New Zealand-born singer pulled her top off to finish with a double hit of Ribs from her debut album Pure Heroine, which she said was first played at Glastonbury 2017, and Melodrama’s Green Light, which saw the lasers turn from blue to the colour mentioned in the track.

The final song prompted a football terrace-style singalong that almost drowned out Lorde herself.

Virgin is the singer’s fourth studio album, with her previous three Pure Heroine (2013), Melodrama (2017) and Solar Power (2021) all reaching the top 10 of the UK albums chart.

The singer is best known for songs such as Homemade Dynamite, Solar Power and her second single Royals, which reached number one in the UK singles chart.

Elsewhere at the festival, British pop rock band The 1975 will be the first headliners to grace the Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage this year when they perform on Friday evening.

Lorde held a secret gig at Woodsies tent (Yui Mok/PA)

Made up of four school friends, the group, known for songs including Chocolate, Someone Else and About You, is comprised of singer Matt Healy, bassist Ross MacDonald, guitarist Adam Hann, and drummer George Daniel.

Other Friday performers include: Irish singer CMAT; hip-hop star Loyle Carner; rock band English Teacher; indie band Wet Leg; and Canadian star Alanis Morissette, who will take to the Pyramid Stage after a TBA act which will be performing at 4.55pm.

The five-day celebration of music and performing arts, which opened its gates on Wednesday, will also see headline performances from veteran rocker Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

The BBC confirmed on Thursday that Young’s Saturday Pyramid Stage set will not be broadcast live “at the artist’s request”.

Supergrass performed on the main stage, 30 years after their classic debut album was released (Ben Birchall/PA)

This year’s line-up features a number of acts listed as TBA, as well as a mysterious act called Patchwork, which will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

Festivalgoers have so far seen a clear morning after significant rainfall overnight, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s, according to the Met Office.

Rain made small areas of the site damp in the early hours of Friday morning, but hot weather has since dried it.

Spokesman Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency: “Friday should start relatively sunny, with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s. However, there will be a touch more cloud later in the day and into the evening.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Met Office’s Grahame Madge said: “Heat and humidity will be building over the weekend. We anticipate highs of 26C on Saturday, with high levels of humidity. By Monday temperatures can be anticipated to be over 30C.

“There is always the chance of a light shower, but there is nothing in the forecast that suggests anything heavier for Saturday for Somerset.”

Avon and Somerset Police said there had been 38 crimes reported at the festival with 14 arrests made.

Friday’s line-up of events also includes a Q&A featuring Australian actress Margot Robbie at Pilton Palais and a Mountainhead Q&A with Jesse Armstrong, along with performances from psychedelic rockers Osees and Britpop veterans Supergrass.

Fans have gathered at Worthy Farm for a typically spectacular line-up (Ben Birchall/PA)

Saturday will see Irish rap trio Kneecap, who have seen one of their members charged with a terror offence, perform on the West Holts Stage at 4pm.

Before the festival, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform their slot at Worthy Farm.

Rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged for allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in London in November last year.

Last week, the 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in “Free Mo Chara” T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20.

On Thursday evening, the rap trio posted a film they executive produced to social media, titled Stop The Genocide, which includes testimonies from a Palestinian activist and plastic surgeon on the war in Gaza.

Performing in the coveted Sunday legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as some other guests.

Sir Rod’s performance will come after he postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

In celebration of his legends slot at the festival Southern Western Railway has unveiled a new plaque at Twickenham railway station, where it is said that, years ago, he happened upon blues singer and band leader, Long John Baldry, who he later played with in the Hoochie Coochie Men

Among the other acts expected to draw large crowds this year is pop star Charli XCX, who is engaged to The 1975 drummer Daniel and will perform songs from her sixth studio album, Brat.

She is performing on Saturday night on the Other Stage, 15 minutes before the West Holts stage is graced by US rapper Doechii, another artist who has exploded in popularity in the last year.

Other performers include: Prada singer Raye; US musician Brandi Carlile; Nile Rodgers and Chic; US pop star Gracie Abrams; Mercury Prize-winning jazz quintet Ezra Collective; US rapper Denzel Curry; and rising star Lola Young.

This year, the BBC will provide livestreams of the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.