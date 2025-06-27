Lewis Capaldi plays secret set at Glastonbury

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has stepped on to Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage for a secret set, two years after a performance at the festival saw him struggle to manage his Tourette symptoms.

The crowd started chanting “oh Lewis Capaldi” before he began playing the hit song Before You Go to kick-off his set, which had been listed as “TBA” on the Glastonbury website.

The musician, who announced a break from touring shortly after his performance at the festival in 2023, has just released a new song called Survive.