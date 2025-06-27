CMAT shouts ‘Free Palestine’ and wades into Glastonbury crowd during lively set

Irish singer CMAT chanted “Free Palestine” and waded into the Pyramid Stage crowd, who were dancing in the midday heat, during her Glastonbury Festival set.

The musician, real name Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, 29, played songs from her back catalogue as well as new singles, including Take A Sexy Picture Of Me, from her forthcoming third studio album Euro-Country.

Plenty of festivalgoers could be seen doing the viral dance to the song, which has taken social media by storm in recent months.

CMAT performing on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Kicking off her set with Have Fun! the singer, who wore an all-purple ensemble with white boots, sang while lying flat on the floor before getting to her feet and shouting: “Glasto!”

The musician, who blends pop and rock with folk and country influences, performed from her back catalogue, receiving rapturous applause while singing hits including I Don’t Really Care For You.

The singer also encouraged fans to dance along to the “Dunboyne County Meath two-step” while singing I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby!

“I think we might be about to break a personal record for the very sexy CMAT band,” she told crowds.

“We’ve never attempted it (the dance) with this many people so I’m a little scared,” the singer added.

Introducing herself, she told crowds: “My name is CMAT and I’m literally just a young one from Dunboyne/Dublin, depending who you ask.”

CMAT said performing at Glastonbury was ‘the scariest moment of my life’ (Yui Mok/PA)

“This is the scariest moment of my life but it will probably singlehandedly be the best and most amazing thing I’ll ever do,” she added.

Towards the end of her set, she waded into the crowd to sing her popular song Stay For Something and chanted “Free Palestine” in reference to the ongoing war in Gaza.

CMAT released her debut album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, in 2022, and followed it up with Mercury Prize-nominated Crazymad, For Me in 2023.

Her third studio album is set for release on August 29.