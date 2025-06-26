EastEnders star Karen Henthorn reprising role as Julie Bates after 27 years

EastEnders star Karen Henthorn is reprising her role as Julie Bates, 27 years after she was last seen in Albert Square.

It comes after her husband Nigel Bates, played by Paul Bradley, returned to Walford last year after leaving Julie without explanation.

He initially told friends that they had separated, but later admitted he did not want his dementia to become a burden for Julie, so chose to disappear.

Henthorn said: “It’s very surreal to be back in Albert Square after 27 years and working with the delightful Paul Bradley again – it’s scary how fast the time has gone.

Karen Henthorn returns as Julie Bates (BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/EastEnders/PA)

“Julie has got some awful surprises ahead of her after the initial relief she feels to discover Nigel is still alive.

“It’s been great to film with Paul and Steve (McFadden), who are such lovely actors, as Julie discovers Nigel’s dementia diagnosis and why he chose to hide it from her.”

Executive producer Ben Wadey said: “We are delighted to have Karen Henthorn returning to reprise her role as Julie, who arrives looking for Nigel.

“Julie hasn’t seen Nigel in almost two years and is unaware of his diagnosis and reasons for leaving, so her arrival will pose questions for the pair of them.”

Nigel left the BBC soap in April 1998, when he and his adopted daughter Clare (Gemma Bissix) left Albert Square to start a new life in Scotland with Julie and her son Josh Saunders (Jon Lee).

Henthorn’s voice was heard on screen earlier this year when viewers saw Nigel listen to a voicemail message from Julie.