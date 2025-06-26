Coronation Street character Gary Windass to be seen in coma fighting for life

Coronation Street character Gary Windass will be seen in a coma fighting for his life in a storyline that will solve the mystery of his disappearance.

During Friday’s episode of the ITV soap viewers will see Gary lying unconscious in a hospital bed, with his friends and family unaware of what has happened.

The character, played by Mikey North, left town, supposedly to stay with his mother Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) amid a blackmail attempt by Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty).

As time went on Gary’s wife, Maria Connor, played by Samia Longchambon, became increasingly worried and began searching for him.

Her concern escalates when she reports Gary as a missing person to Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) and learns about an unidentified coma patient.

Viewers learn the extent his attacker has taken to cover their tracks by fraudulently claiming to be his next of kin.

Upcoming episodes will delve into the events that led to his admission to hospital and uncover secrets, revealing the identity of those involved.

Longchambon, 42, said: “Maria and Gary are going through a bit of a rough patch at the minute and initially she’s upset that he’s left but doesn’t think too much into it.

“As soon as Gary misses Liam’s birthday, she has a gut feeling that something isn’t right and fears something awful might have happened to him.

“Maria’s mind is spiralling, but she doesn’t stop for a second to think who actually attacked Gary, she’s aware he has a lot of enemies from over the years who could have potentially wanted to take revenge on him.”

North’s storylines in the soap include collapsing the factory roof, which caused the death of Rana Habib.

Friday’s episode of Coronation Street will be uploaded to ITVX at 7am and airs on ITV1 at 8pm.