BBC says it will not show Neil Young’s Glastonbury Festival headline set live

The BBC has confirmed it will not show Neil Young’s headline set at Glastonbury Festival live “at the artist’s request”.

The 79-year-old is due to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday night with his band the Chrome Hearts.

A BBC spokesperson said: “On Saturday on BBC iPlayer, our Glastonbury Channel and five streams for the main stages will bring a range of live performances to audiences.

Organiser Emily Eavis and her father, co-founder Sir Michael Eavis, open the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (Yui Mok/PA)

“At the artist’s request, we won’t be live streaming Neil Young’s set. Our plans, including those for our TV highlights shows and on-demand coverage, continue to be finalised right up to and during the festival.”

The singer, who began his career in the 1960s with the band Buffalo Springfield, previously said he had initially turned down the offer to perform at the festival, saying it was “under corporate control” of the BBC in a message on his website.

But Young later backtracked and was announced as one of the headliners saying he had “always loved” the event and he was looking forward to performing.

Young is best known for songs such as Rockin’ In The Free World, Cinnamon Girl and Like A Hurricane, and albums such as Zuma, Harvest and After The Gold Rush.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury Festival, founder Sir Michael Eavis has said people who do not agree with the politics of the event “can go somewhere else”.

Sir Michael, 89, and his daughter, organiser Emily Eavis, opened the gates to the festival on Wednesday morning and could be seen counting down and cheering as a brass band played.

The festival has always had a political element to it with stages such as Left Field and Green Fields’ Speakers Forum welcoming politicians, pundits and celebrities to speak on topics ranging from feminism to fascism.

Asked if the event still stands for something, Sir Michael told Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s resident newspaper: “Oh heaven’s above, yes, of course it does.

“And I think the people that come here are into all those things. People that don’t agree with the politics of the event can go somewhere else!”

Sir Michael, who has used a wheelchair to get around the festival in recent years, said he still gets “really excited” for the five-day celebration of performing arts and music, though he can “no longer run around like I used to”.

Revellers arrive at the Glastonbury Festival during a rain shower (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the paper: “I still take a lot of pleasure from all of it. I’m enjoying every day.

“And Emily is doing so well. I’m just feeling really safe with the show being in her hands.”

Former Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, who left the BBC One show last month, will be speaking at Silver Hayes’s The Information on Saturday for a panel titled Standing Up For ‘Getting Along’ In A World That’s Being Pushed Apart.

He told the paper: “It’s basically along the lines of: everything is done to try and divide us, and I think if people can pull together – because I think most of us are decent human beings – then just a bit more kindness in the world would go a long way at the moment.”

People dressed as flowerpots were one of the sights at the festival on Thursday (Ben Birchall/PA)

This year’s line-up features a number of acts listed as TBA, as well as a mysterious act called Patchwork, who will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

Among the music stars rumoured to be performing a secret set is New Zealand singer Lorde whose fourth studio album, Virgin, is set for release on Friday.

The pop star, 28, posted a picture of Woodsies stage to her Instagram story on Thursday, fuelling speculation that she could be the act listed as ‘TBA’ slated to perform on the stage at 11.30am on Friday morning.

Earlier in the month she told BBC Radio 2 that she is “pretty keen” to see if she can “pull some strings” and make an appearance at this year’s festival.

Revellers experienced lashings of rain when they arrived at Pilton on Thursday morning, but Friday should see sunshine, according to the Met Office.

Revellers shelter under a tree at the festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Spokesman Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency: “Friday should start relatively sunny, with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s. However, there will be a touch more cloud later in the day and into the evening.”

Festivalgoers have been pouring into the festival since it opened on Wednesday, and those who took the 12.35pm train from London Paddington to Somerset on Thursday were treated to an acoustic set from singer Sam Ryder who got out a guitar to sing What’s Up? by 4 Non Blondes.

Ryder, 36, who came second during the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest when he represented the UK, is playing the Avalon Stage on Sunday at 7.50pm.

Sam Ryder performs an impromptu gig on board a train travelling from Paddington Station to Glastonbury (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

This year’s event will also see headline performances from British pop band The 1975 and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

One of the more controversial acts performing is Irish rap trio Kneecap, who have been in the headlines recently after one of their members was charged with a terror offence.

Before the festival, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform their slot, taking place on the West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday.

Rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged for allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in London in November last year.

Kneecap’s Liam Og O Hannaidh leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, through a crowd of supporters (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Last week, the 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in “Free Mo Chara” T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20.

On Thursday evening, the rap trio posted a film they executive produced to social media, titled Stop The Genocide, which includes testimonies from a Palestinian activist and plastic surgeon on the war in Gaza.

Performing in the coveted Sunday teatime legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as some other guests.

His performance is to come after the Maggie May singer postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

Acrobats and circus performers take part in the opening ceremony in the Pyramid Arena during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Among the acts expected to draw large crowds this year is alternative pop star Charli XCX, who will perform songs from her genre-defining sixth studio album Brat.

She is performing on Saturday night on the Other Stage, 15 minutes before the West Holts stage is graced by US rapper Doechii, another artist who has exploded in popularity in the last year.

Other performers include Irish singer CMAT, Prada singer Raye, US musician Brandi Carlile, Nile Rodgers and Chic, hip-hop star Loyle Carner, US pop star Gracie Abrams, indie outfit Wet Leg, Mercury Prize-winning jazz quintet Ezra Collective, US rapper Denzel Curry, and rising star Lola Young.

This year, the BBC will provide livestreams of the five main stages – Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.