Giant boombox toilet co-designed by Sir Rod Stewart unveiled at Glastonbury

A giant boombox-shaped toilet, co-designed by Sir Rod Stewart, has been unveiled at Glastonbury Festival.

WaterAid’s Boombox Bog houses a toilet that sits behind the tape deck of a giant blue boombox decorated with leopard print, a pattern often worn by Sir Rod.

The veteran rockstar, 80, will perform in front of thousands of music fans on Sunday when he plays the coveted tea-time legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, which sits nearby to the toilet.

The Maggie May singer said: “I’ve spent my life singing to packed arenas and festival crowds, but nothing hits a high note quite like clean water and a decent loo.

“They might not be sexy, but they’re life-changing.

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with WaterAid to bring our funky Boombox Bog to Glastonbury Festival and shine a light on the importance of these everyday essentials that millions still live without.

“Together, we’re creating change that’s gonna last forever.”

Festival-goers will be able to hear some of Sir Rod’s hits from the Boombox Bog including Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Sailing while also listening to specially recorded water-themed messages from the singer.

Jennie York, executive director of communications and fundraising, WaterAid, said: “We’re so grateful to Rod for helping share the amazing power of clean water and a decent toilet with the funkiest loo at Glastonbury Festival.

“It’s a fun and engaging way to celebrate the wonderful things that can happen if everyone has these basic needs met.

“Our fantastic volunteers are onsite keeping the water flowing and the toilets gleaming, so Festival-goers can focus on the magic that makes Glastonbury unforgettable.

The toilet features a leopard print seat (Yui Mok/PA)

“But when the music stops, we don’t. We’re bringing people together to help build a world where everyone has the water they need to stay healthy, learn and thrive. Change really does start with water.”

Non-profit organisation WaterAid has been a charity partner of Glastonbury since 1994, supporting water and sanitation services on site while also highlighting the work it does across the globe.

Thousands of revellers are descending onto Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, which opened its doors on Wednesday, for five-days of music and performing arts.

This year’s event will see headline performances from British rock/pop band The 1975, veteran singer Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

Sir Rod’s performance will come after the singer postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

The singer has teased he will welcome a number of guests to the stage during his set, including his former Faces bandmember Ronnie Wood.