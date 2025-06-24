Vanessa Feltz teams up with child therapist daughter to launch parenting podcast

Broadcaster Vanessa Feltz has teamed up with her daughter, child therapist Saskia Joss, to launch a new parenting podcast.

The TV and radio presenter, 63, will be joined by Joss on Global’s new podcast Help! My Child’s Anxious to look at and offer guidance on different topics around parenting and family life.

The weekly episodes will explore the highs and lows of parenting with Feltz sharing her perspective as a single parent and grandmother alongside Joss’s expert insight as a child therapist specialising in anxiety and trauma.

Vanessa Feltz is launching the podcast with her daughter (Ian West/PA)

Feltz said: “I am delighted to team up with my daughter, child therapist and anxiety specialist Saskia Joss, to help worried parents guide their anxious children through life’s challenges.

“We share the stories of our own relationship, alongside tips and tools, and we bring the perspective of two different generations to bear on children’s anxiety which is fast becoming a pandemic.”

Feltz and Joss will take a look at the big stories of the day while also creating a safe space for parents, carers or grandparents who may be struggling to ask personal questions as the duo break it down and offer guidance.

The podcast comes as a new Ipsos survey found that one in four parents of children aged 4-17 in the UK reported that their child has struggled with anxiety or panic attacks in the past 12 months.

Saskia Joss added: “Help! My Child’s Anxious comes from our shared commitment to supporting families and raising awareness around mental health, especially the challenges so many face with anxiety.

Vanessa Feltz said she was delighted to team up with daughter Saskia (Yui Mok/PA)

“As a child therapist and author specialising in anxiety, I’ve seen how much parents need practical tools, guidance, and a supportive, compassionate place to turn.

“Teaming up with my iconic mum to bring these conversations to life is a real privilege, and we’re looking forward to sharing what I’ve learned and hearing from families too as we work to make things a little better for all families.”

Joss is also the author of My Child’s Anxiety Is Giving Me Anxiety which looks at the anxiety that is experienced by both children and parents with the aim offering advice to help parents and families who might be struggling.

The podcast launches on Thursday June 26 and can be heard on Global Player and all major podcast platforms.