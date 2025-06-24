Gladiators to return with 2026 series and celebrity special

Gladiators has been renewed for a new season and will return to screens in 2026 along with a celebrity special.

Hosted by father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, the hit BBC game show will see its elite athletes, known as Gladiators, take on contenders to complete physical challenges.

The competition, which puts contestants’ speed, power, endurance and agility to the test, will return to screens in 2026 and will also include a one-hour celebrity special where four stars will enter the Sheffield arena.

Gladiators Viper, Giant, Legend, Phantom, Apollo, Nitro, Steel and Bionic (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Audiences will see the return of familiar Gladiator faces including Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Cyclone and Diamond.

Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury and The Giant will also return for the new series alongside Hammer, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel and Viper.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Audiences have loved getting together to watch our mighty Gladiators take on contenders from all across the UK, with younger fans especially excited to cheer on their Saturday night superheroes.

“With this brand-new series and another celebrity special confirmed there will be even more epic battles, more high-octane action and of course even more foam fingers than ever before for everyone to look forward to.”

Gladiators was revived last year on the BBC, with Army officer Finlay Anderson and personal trainer Marie-Louise Nicholson being crowned champions.

Gym owner Amanda Wah from Warrington and gymnastics coach Joe Fishburn from Scarborough took the crown this April as the 2025 Gladiators champions.

Gladiators 2025 winners Joe Fishburn and Amanda Wah (BBC/PA)

Made by Hungry Bear Media, the series will include 11 one-hour episodes along with a single one-hour Gladiators celebrity special.

Dan Baldwin, managing director at Hungry Bear Media, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the reception Gladiators has received from families up and down the country.

“It has become a huge part of Saturday night viewing on the BBC.

“We are extremely excited to deliver another series, so expect even more spandex, hairspray, protein shakes and fake tan this summer in Sheffield.”

The show was on ITV for eight years until 2000 before being axed, and came back on Sky for a short run from 2008 to 2009.

Gladiators is also on BBC iPlayer.