Clarkson’s Farm beats The Traitors to entertainment prize at Tric Awards

Clarkson’s Farm has beaten hit reality game show The Traitors and sitcom Gavin And Stacey to the entertainment prize at this year’s Tric Awards.

Honouring names from across the entertainment world, the 2025 Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards, held on Tuesday, also saw veteran newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald pick up the special award while The Chase host Bradley Walsh won TV personality.

The event, held at London’s Grosvenor House, was hosted by former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, who was nominated for the news presenter award alongside Fiona Bruce and Susanna Reid, who lost out to GB News reporter Charlie Peters.

Jeremy Clarkson and his partner Lisa Hogan attend the Amazon Prime Video launch event for Clarkson’s Farm (Ian West/PA)

GB News also won in the news category with its breakfast show beating BBC News At Six, ITV’s Good Morning Britain and ITV Evening News.

Entertainment winner Clarkson’s Farm beat ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The show, which follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson and the challenges he faces at his Diddly Squat Farm, recently returned for a fourth season.

The drama prize was won by BBC historical series Call The Midwife, which began filming its 15th series last month.

It was recently announced that the series, about midwives working in the East End of London, will be made into a film and prequel TV series set during the Second World War.

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

Reality property show A Place In The Sun pipped ITV’s This Morning to the daytime category prize, while Jordan North picked up an award for radio presenting.

Reality TV stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks won an award for their podcast, Staying Relevant, with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston taking home a prize for their Heart Breakfast radio show.

The soap actor gong was given to Steve McFadden, who plays hard man Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, which picked up the soap of the year prize.

Cooking show The Great British Bake Off won for food, The 1% Club for best game show and Six Nations Rugby for live sport.

The awards welcomed close to 1,000 guests and featured a live performance by Time To Grow singer Lemar.

The winners were decided by votes from the British public.