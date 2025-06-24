Actor Damian Lewis to narrate new immersive dinosaur experience

Actor Damian Lewis said he is looking forward to narrating the “spectacular story” of Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs.

Lewis will lend his voice to the new immersive Lightroom experience in collaboration with Apple TV+, in which he will guide audiences on an adventure from 66 million years ago to the present day.

In a new immersive experience at the Lightroom venue in King’s Cross, London, audiences can expect to see 360 degree projections of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures brought to life, from ammonites to mosasaurs, and adalatheriums to Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Damian Lewis’ voice will help bring the creations to life (Justin Sutcliffe/PA)

Lewis, known for TV series Homeland, said: “Dinosaurs are one of those topics that holds timeless appeal for all sorts of audiences — there is such an incredible depth to this project both educationally and as a spectacular story to tell of the greatest creatures ever to walk on our planet.

“I’m so excited to play a part in telling that story and inviting audiences into Prehistoric Planet like never before.

“And doing it at Lightroom, with its amazing immersive space and unparalleled capabilities to transport people back in time and into jungles, deserts, canyons or oceans, is such a brilliant opportunity.

“Where else are you going to get to sidle up next to a life-size, living T.Rex in its natural habitat?”

The experience will allow viewers to view the dinosaurs at an “awe-inspiring scale” and travel alongside them through volcanoes, soaring skies and deep seas.

Lightroom chief executive Richard Slaney said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have the incredible Damian Lewis join Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs.

“His voice is recognised the world over with its magnetic presence — full of drama, nuance and emotional connection — which is exactly what this story needs.

“With Damian guiding the experience, audiences are sure to feel fully transported as they embark on an epic adventure to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth…”

Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs, a new immersive experience by Lightroom in collaboration with Apple TV+, narrated by Damian Lewis, opens on July 9.