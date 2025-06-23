The Damned announce 50th anniversary show at Wembley Arena

The Damned have announced a 50th anniversary concert at London’s OVO Arena Wembley saying “we never thought we’d make it this far”.

Taking place on April 11 2026, the show will see the band supported by Peter Hook And The Light, The Loveless featuring Marc Almond and The Courettes.

Announcing the gig, The Damned said: “Half a century on and who’d have thought The Damned would still be upright and breathing?

The original members of The Damned (left to right) Captain Sensible, Brian James, who died earlier this year, Dave Vanian and Rat Scabies (Yui Mok/PA)

“We have shared some tragic losses along the way, but like a finely-tuned engine, The Damned still has the power and finesse to excite, entertain and accelerate into our 50th year…

“To mark this milestone event, we’ve booked OVO Arena Wembley for the 11th of April 2026 and after a lot of careful deliberation have put a bill together for a night for you to remember and will be joined by The Courettes, Peter Hook and Marc Almond.

“We haven’t made up the set list as yet but with 50 years of catalogue to choose from, only the best songs from our chequered history will be performed – and with the passion and commitment all good music lovers deserve.

“You know we won’t disappoint, we never thought we’d make it this far and neither did you.”

It comes after Brian James, the band’s original guitarist, died aged 70 in March.

The group are currently made up of original members Dave Vanian, real name David Lett, Captain Sensible, real name Raymond Burns, and Rat Scabies, real name Christopher Millar, along with Paul Gray and Monty Oxymoron, real name Laurence Burrow.

Formed in 1976, The Damned’s first single New Rose, released in the same year, is widely thought of as the first British punk single, while their debut album Damned Damned Damned is seen as the first punk album released by a UK group.

The band are best known for songs such as Neat Neat Neat, Smash It Up and Eloise, a cover of the 1968 Barry Ryan song. They have had one UK top 10 single and two UK top 10 albums.