Former Sky News host Dermot Murnaghan diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer

Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer.

The broadcaster, 67, who spent more than 15 years at the news channel before his departure in 2023, said he is “responding positively” to treatment in a post to X on Monday.

“Some personal news… I’ve been diagnosed with Stage IV advanced prostate cancer”, he said.

“I’m fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can’t thank enough – they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity.

“I’m responding positively to their excellent treatment, and feeling well.”

Stage four prostate cancer can mean that the cancer has spread into different parts of the body including nearby body organs, such as the back passage or bladder, nearby lymph nodes and other parts of the body outside the pelvis, such as the bones, lungs or liver, according to the Cancer Research UK website.

“I’m blessed to be fortified by the monumental love and support of my wife, family and close friends”, Murnaghan said.

“Needless to say my message to all men over 50, in high risk groups, or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS.”

He also said that he is aiming to take part in Sir Chris Hoy’s fundraising charity bike ride in September which will raise awareness and funds for cancer charities across the UK.

The Olympian announced he had a terminal diagnosis for prostate cancer in October 2024.

The Tour de 4 ride, which will begin and end at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow on September 7, aims to change the perception of people living with stage four cancer.

NHS guidance says men over the age of 50 are at highest risk of developing prostate cancer, but Sir Chris wants to help men get screened earlier.

About one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, and the disease often has no symptoms in its earlier stages.

Dermot Murnaghan and Alastair Stewart (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Murnaghan presents true crime documentary series Killer Britain and the podcast Legends Of News.

Before joining Sky News, Murnaghan presented ITV’s News At Ten and the BBC Ten O’Clock News – now known as BBC News At Ten – as well as Channel 4 News.

Murnaghan also hosted the BBC’s quiz programme Eggheads and presented Sky News At Ten and talk show Murnaghan before his last role at the channel as a newsreader on Sky News Tonight.

During his time, he covered big events such as the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2019 general election, the funeral of Prince Philip and the 2020 US presidential election.