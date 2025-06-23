Esther Rantzen speaks of ‘enormous relief’ after MPs backed assisted dying Bill

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she felt “enormous relief” at MPs approving the assisted dying Bill.

Appearing on ITV1’s Loose Women, Dame Esther, who has terminal cancer, said she had not expected to reach her 85th birthday yesterday (Sunday) when she was diagnosed.

“Who knew I’d be 85, heavens,” she said.

On the topic of assisted dying, for which she has been one of the most high-profile campaigners, she said: “It’s not a question of shortening your life, it’s a question of shortening your death and we’ve always thought that was very important for people… to have that choice.”

She said she had not yet been given a six-month deadline for her own cancer and is due to have more chemotherapy this week.

Discussing safeguarding concerns, Dame Esther said: “The difference is that decisions are being made by the patient and I think some people do find that difficult.

“Some of my closest relatives and best friends are psychiatrists, but I’m not sure psychiatrists are always happy to give control back to the patient, but that’s what we’re asking for.”

She said of her own illness: “One of the things about cancer, which I think people don’t realise – I didn’t realise – it can create fatigue which means you can’t do the things you would like to do.”

Referencing not being able to join the panel in the studio, she added: “Like for example, join Loose Women. I mean, I like being loose!”

Last week, Dame Esther urged members of the House of Lords not to block legislation on the issue.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End Of Life) Bill cleared the Commons with a majority of 23 votes on Friday, but opponents have vowed to continue their resistance in the unelected chamber.

The legislation could face a difficult passage through the Lords, with critics poised to table amendments to add further restrictions and safeguards to the Bill.

Last week, Dame Esther told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “People who are adamantly opposed to this Bill, and they have a perfect right to oppose it, will try and stop it going through the Lords, but the Lords themselves, their duty is to make sure that law is actually created by the elected chamber, which is the House of Commons, who have voted this through.”

She said the legislation would probably not become law in time for her to use it and she would have to end her life at the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland, which she signed up to following her diagnosis.