Dave Myers’ widow says memorial motorcycle ride has become ‘more than a tribute’

Dave Myers’ widow, Liliana Myers, has said a memorial motorcycle ride in his honour has become “more than just a tribute” as it helps people to work through their grief and make friends.

Motorcyclists returned to the TV chef’s hometown of Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday, a year on from the first Dave Day, in memory of the 66-year-old who died last year following a battle with cancer.

Myers was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo the Hairy Bikers with co-presenter Si King, who also attended the event at the weekend.

“It’s magical and amazing. Last year we had the bike ride and then a concert, but this year there’s been a lot more. It’s been a full weekend of events,” Myers told BBC Breakfast.

“It just started with a bike ride. Started at Ace Cafe in London. We were in the sun. It was scorching hot at some points, water just dripping off all of us.”

She added: “The last stop that we planned, we couldn’t do it because it was packed with bikes.

“So there were about 7,000 bikes in Burton-in-Kendal and we had to go past it. We couldn’t stop.

“We got into Barrow earlier than we planned anyway, because of missing one stop, and we had about 40,000 bikes again on the roads this year.

“So many messages that I received from drivers on the other side of the motorways saying how amazing that was and how tearful they were to see the convoy. So (it was) really magical, beautiful.

“Then when we arrived there, we had a concert waiting for us. And on Saturday, a bike exhibition, bike stand, the Dave museum… It’s so emotional.”

She added: “I’m on a high, very tired because I think I had a couple of hours sleep the whole weekend. But it was so uplifting and so wonderful to see all those people from all over the country coming to pay a tribute.

Motorcyclists at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull, as they ride from London to Barrow ahead of Dave Day in 2024 (Jacob King/PA)

“And it became a little bit more than just a tribute. It was an occasion for people to manifest.

“Whether they were going through grief, through loss, whether they just needed a friendship, or a friend to talk to.

“I had a book signing, and I spoke with about 300 people that were there, and every one of them had a story about their health or about learning to cook watching Dave and Si on the TV because they’ve been part of people’s living rooms for more than 20 years. And it’s just amazing to see the legacy that they have.”

Dave Day 2025 raised money for NSPCC Childline and CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria, an independent charity providing therapy and support to people affected by cancer.

Last year the memorial ride raised £127,460.60, according to the Dave Day website.

King and Myers were friends for more than three decades and fronted a series of cooking and travel programmes on the BBC from 2004.

Myers’ death came while the pair’s last series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, was being aired – seeing them travel along the west of the UK from Scotland down to Devon.

Outside of their travelogue series, Myers competed on Strictly Come Dancing and the duo published more than 25 cookery books.