Danny Dyer ‘never felt nerves’ like it on daughter’s wedding day

Actor Danny Dyer said he had “never felt nerves” like those he experienced when he gave his daughter away as she married West Ham player Jarrod Bowen.

Love Island star Dani Dyer wed sportsman Bowen last month.

Discussing the ceremony on their podcast, Live And Let Dyers, Dani said the day left her feeling so emotional she “couldn’t talk about it”.

Her father, former EastEnders actor Dyer, said of the moment he walked her down the aisle: “My heart was beating through my f***ing chest.

“I’ve done a lot of heavy s***. You know, I’ve done a lot of theatre and the awards things and everything like that, and there’s a little bit of nerves, but I’ve never felt nerves like that. You know, just hanging on for dear life!”

Dyer, who has recently been filming the second series of hit drama Rivals, said he felt “choked up” at seeing the happy couple together.

He went on: “I needed just to contain myself. Because obviously it’s a huge day for everyone in your family, but particularly the tradition of marriages – it’s your father giving away your daughter, you know?”

The pair also joked about how Bowen’s nerves meant he got his bride’s name mixed up during the vows.

“He f***ed your name up a few times,” Dyer told the podcast.

“Obviously it’s Dani Charlotte Dyer, then he called me Charlotte, didn’t he?” Dani added.

“We had to start it again! It was so funny!”

