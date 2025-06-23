Cardi B announces release of new album Am I The Drama?

Hip-hop star Cardi B has announced the release of her first album in seven years.

Posting on Instagram, the 32-year-old, whose full name is Belcalis Cephus, shared the news that she will be releasing her new album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19.

This will be the US rapper’s second studio album and the first released in seven years since her Grammy Award-winning debut record, Invasion Of Privacy.

Posting the album cover on her Instagram page, the singer said: “AM I THE DRAMA? My new album is out September 19th!”

Fans flooded the comments section to show their support, with some posting fire emojis, while others wrote “let’s gooo”.

The hip-hop star rose to fame on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York before she launched her solo music career.

She has since been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards and secured her first in 2019 for best rap album for Invasion Of Privacy.

The album included hit songs Bodak Yellow and I Like It featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin and reached number five in the UK album chart.

Offset and Cardi B attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 in Newark, New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)

The rapper has continued to be a prominent name in the industry by releasing hit collaborations, including joining Maroon 5 for 2018’s Girls Like You and Megan Thee Stallion for 2020’s WAP, which reached number one in the UK singles chart.

She also featured in a few songs with the rap group Migos, which her former partner Offset is part of.

The pair share three children together, Kulture and Wave, as well as Blossom, who was born in September.

The rapper has filed for divorce from Offset and is seeking primary custody of their children, according to the Associated Press, citing court records.