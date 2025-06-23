Brad Pitt embraces Tom Cruise at F1: The Movie premiere

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were seen embracing and posing for photographs at the European premiere of F1: The Movie.

Pitt was sporting a green suit while attending the premiere in London of the motoring film, which follows a Formula One driver, Sonny Hayes, who comes out of retirement to help mentor a younger driver.

On the carpet, the 61-year-old was seen embracing Mission: Impossible star Cruise and posing in front of a sports car.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise attending the F1: The Movie European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

The pair previously worked together on the 1994 horror Interview With A Vampire.

Pitt recently told E! News that Cruise was “so sweet” for showing support for the film, and when asked about working together again in a movie he said: “I am not going to hang my ass off airplanes like that.

“When he does something again that’s on the ground.”

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise embrace at the F1: The Movie European premiere (Ian West/PA)

Cruise is known for performing extreme stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise, including scaling Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper and riding a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff.

Pitt was also seen posing with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, as well as his co-stars, including The Banshees Of Inisherin’s Kerry Condon and Snowfall actor Damson Idris.

The cast posed next to Formula One Ferrari driver Sir Lewis Hamilton, who was dressed in all black.

Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris at the European premiere (Ian West/PA)

Pitt is known for films including Fight Club, 12 Years A Slave and Moneyball and has received six Oscar nominations, winning two including best actor in a supporting role for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

He is also known for Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, in which he played Lieutenant Aldo Raine.

He was formerly married to actress Angelina Jolie who he shares six children with.

The pair split up after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, which led to an eight-year legal battle with a settlement reached in December.