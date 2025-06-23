Beyonce brings out Jay-Z as she closes European leg of Cowboy Carter tour

Beyonce surprised fans with an appearance from rapper Jay-Z when she closed out the European leg of her tour at the weekend.

The US pop star, 43, and her husband performed their hit single Crazy In Love during her final date at Paris’ Stade de France.

The 25-time Grammy-winning rapper also performed his and Kanye West’s collaborative hit N***** In Paris, which was included in their album Watch The Throne.

Videos from the show, widely shared online, also show Beyonce performing her and Jay-Z’s song Drunk In Love, from her 2013 self-titled album.

Beyonce married rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, in 2008, and the couple have three children – Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Donning a cowboy hat, Blue Ivy has been seen performing alongside her mother during her Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyonce has also performed alongside US pop star Miley Cyrus who she brought out during her first performance in Paris to sing their duet II Most Wanted.

It came after the Single Ladies singer performed a mammoth six dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the month.

The concerts welcomed more than 275,000 fans and grossed more than £45 million, making it the most tickets and highest gross for any artist in the venue’s history, according to the stadium’s website.

Following her European leg Beyonce will perform in Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

She has been performing songs from her country-inspired eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which was released in March 2024.

It won the album of the year and best country album at the Grammy Awards in February with Beyonce also taking home the prize for best country duo/group performance for her song with Cyrus.

The singer had previously failed to secure the best album prize with 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyonce, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance.