Stereophonics headline Isle of Wight Festival for fourth time

Welsh-rockers Stereophonics have treated the Isle of Wight Festival crowds to a sing-a-long show as they headlined the event for the fourth time.

Lead singer Kelly Jones and the band took to the main stage having previously played the Newport event in 2004, 2009 and 2016.

The band played many fans’ favourites including Have A Nice Day and Dakota.

A total of 55,000 party-goers have crossed the Solent to reach Seaclose Park in Newport, for the four-day festival.

The Stereophonics set came after Sting played a greatest hits show on the Friday night with Justin Timberlake closing the event on Sunday.

Yard Act performing at the Isle of Wight Festival (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Appearing in the Big Top stage on Saturday were Mercury Prize winners English Teacher who had fans dancing along to their hit The World’s Biggest Paving Slab.

They were followed by Leeds-based Yard Act who finished their energetic set with 100% Endurance.

Front man James Smith wore a Free Palestine badge and before their final song said to the audience: “Free Palestine, end the genocide.”

The night in the Big Top was signed off by Britpop stars Supergrass who played their first album I Should Coco in its entirety to celebrate the 30 years since it was released.

Lead singer Gaz Coombes said: “We f****** loved making it, we loved all the madcap places it took us.”

Other bands which appeared on the main stage on Saturday included The Script, Razorlight, Busted and Paul Heaton featuring Rianne Downey.