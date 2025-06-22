James Arthur: It’s too scary to think about where I would be without music

Former X Factor winner James Arthur has said it is “too scary to even think about” where he would be without his music career.

The 37-year-old singer, who has regularly spoken about his struggles with anxiety, depression and addiction, made the comments while being interviewed by 18-year-old fan Chloe Jones for a special edition of the Big Issue.

Asked by Jones, who has been to 23 of Arthur’s concerts, where he would be without music, he said: “It’s too scary to even think about, but had the opportunity I got in my early 20s not come, then I fear where I would have ended up.

“Music’s how I can be of service to people – and I feel like that’s the point of life. If you’ve got a gift or something that can make people feel better, you have to be of service.”

He said music had been a “coping mechanism for my past traumas” and added that he initially “struggled with fame”, saying he was “trying to get back to the love of it and I’m there now”.

Jones, who is a carer for her deaf and blind mother, explained she had struggled with her mental health and dropped out of school aged 14, and that Arthur’s music and learning to play the drums had helped her through her struggles.

After being told about Jones’s love of her music and learning the drums, Arthur said: “That’s absolutely incredible, I’m so proud of you.

“It’s clear the arts are not supported as they should be in the UK.

“Until The X Factor, it felt like there was no way to break into the music industry unless you know someone who knows someone or have financial backing.”

James Arthur called for more opportunities for young people to get into music (Ian West/PA)

He continued: “I don’t know why there aren’t more Government schemes, it saves lives, as you’ve just demonstrated.

“This is why I wanted to do this chat, because if we can get the word out about things like OnSide (a youth charity), then there will be more cases like yours where people are getting past their mental health problems or dealing with them better.”

Arthur concluded his interview by saying he would have Jones as his drummer for a show in the near future.

The singer rose to fame after winning series nine of The X Factor in 2012 and has gone on to have two UK number one singles and two UK number one albums.

He is best known for songs such as Impossible, Say You Won’t Let Go and You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You.

The full interview can be read in the latest edition of Big Issue, out on Monday.