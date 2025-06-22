‘It’s been incredible’: Little Simz ends Meltdown festival with orchestral show

Rapper Little Simz has closed her “incredible” 2025 Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre with a performance with Chineke! Orchestra.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Simbiatu Ajikawo, brought out guests including rapper Wretch 32, Nigerian artist Obongjayar, and singer Miraa May, during a show which saw her backed by Europe’s first majority black and ethnically diverse orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall.

After opening with Introvert from Mercury Prize-winning album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert (2021), the London-born rapper told the crowd: “Thank you guys so much for coming to see me this evening.

“This is the last day of Meltdown festival, it’s been incredible, please make some noise for the Chineke! Orchestra, please make some noise for my band on stage tonight, I want to have a good time with you guys, here we go.”

She then kicked into Thief from latest album Lotus, which was released earlier this month.

The artist said she was “very excited” to be playing her new record live, but told the audience she was also going to “take it back”, before performing Two Worlds Apart.

Before I Love You, I Hate You, Simz asked the crowd: “Why you lot sitting down?” prompting them to spring into the air, dancing and singing along, where they remained for the rest of the concert.

For Heart On Fire from No Thank You (2022) the rapper hopped off the stage and prowled into the crowd, waving to and holding hands with fans, while Venom, one of her best known tracks, saw Simz jump on to the conductor’s podium to conduct the orchestra for the song’s opening while rapping.

Before Free, from her latest record, Simz told the audience: “This next song, I wrote as a poem, and I’m so happy I made it into a song, because, it’s even stuff I need to hear sometimes, you know?

“If you know it, if you like it, I would love if we can sing it together, I think it’ll sound beautiful in here.”

Little Simz curated the festival this year (Yui Mok/PA)

For Peace, the rapper brought out singer May, who she said she had known “for a very long time, since we was like 14, 15”, adding that they used to sit in a park in Shoreditch and write songs together, saying it was “so special” to perform with her on the night.

Obongjayar, who released his second album Paradise Now in May, brought upbeat party vibes for Lotus’s Lion and Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’s Point And Kill.

London-born rapper Wretch 32 appeared on the balcony as Simz began the duet Blood from her latest album, making his way down to the stage, where they were joined by singer Cashh for the family argument-turned song.

Before last two songs, Woman and Gorilla, she said: “This has been so special, man, thank you guys for being here, thank you so much to Chineke! Orchestra, most importantly you guys, man, you guys, honestly.

“It’s been so much fun, you’ve been dancing, you’ve been singing and really catching our vibe.

“I’m so very grateful.”

This year’s Meltdown, curated by Simz, has seen performances from the likes of Lola Young, The Streets and Ghetts since the 11-day festival began on June 12.

Each year the event is curated by a different artist, with last year’s event being planned by Chaka Khan, while other past curators include David Bowie, Grace Jones and Patti Smith.

Meltdown has become known for unique performances, with The Smiths’ lead singer Morrissey getting a reunited New York Dolls to perform at his 2004 event, Ray Davies restaging 1960s TV pop show Ready Steady Go! in 2011, and Jeff Buckley playing his final UK show at Elvis Costello’s Meltdown in 1995.