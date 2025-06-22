Greatest Hits Radio to recreate full Live Aid broadcast for 40th anniversary

Greatest Hits Radio is to recreate the 1985 Live Aid broadcast in its entirety to celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary.

The 10-hour special, hosted by Simon Mayo, will air on Sunday, July 13, featuring all of the original live performances from the likes of David Bowie, The Who and Sir Paul McCartney which took place at London’s Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Ethiopian famine.

Performances will be accompanied by reflection and commentary from Martin Kemp, who performed at Live Aid with Spandau Ballet, plus the cast of Live Aid musical Just For One Day, Jackie Brambles, Ken Bruce, Jenny Powell, Richard Allinson, and Kate Thornton.

The crowd at Wembley Stadium for Live Aid in 1985 (PA)

The broadcast, named Live Aid Relived, will see the station partner with the Band Aid Trust, with co-founder Bob Geldof saying: “Thank you Greatest Hits Radio for hopefully letting people know that they are not powerless in the face of human monstrosity.

“What better time than now to know and understand the power of music and what it can achieve.”

Mayo added: “I was there as a paying customer 40 years ago and I can’t wait to relive that extraordinary day. Apart from finding a place to park in Wembley of course.”

The special will end with the final episode of Live Aid: 40 Years On, which features interviews with Geldof, Midge Ure, Roger Taylor, Sir Brian May and Harvey Goldsmith.

Geldof added: “This is the story of when and how rock music took on the world, and won.

“Maybe the greatest series of radio documentaries about Live Aid I have listened to — and believe me, there have been thousands.”

Live Aid Relived will air on Sunday, July 13, at midday.