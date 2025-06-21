‘They weren’t interested’: Pulp’s Candida Doyle on Glastonbury Festival

Pulp keyboard player Candida Doyle has appeared to confirm her band will not perform at Glastonbury Festival, saying it was “not interested” in them.

The Sheffield band had been strongly rumoured to be set to appear in one of the Somerset festival’s secret slots listed as “TBA” or as the unknown band Patchwork.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Jarvis Cocker-fronted band’s classic headline slot in 1995, which saw them stand in for The Stone Roses after their guitarist John Squire was injured in a cycling accident.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1995 headline performance (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked on BBC Radio 6 Music if she would be performing at Glastonbury, Doyle, 61, said: “We wanted to, just because it’s the 30th anniversary and that kind of thing, and they weren’t interested.

“And then we were thinking maybe next year, and then they’re not doing it next year.”

It comes after Cocker, also 61, said his band would only perform at the festival if it was a “life or death situation” during an interview with BBC Radio 2 in April, where he said there was a chance he would DJ on the Stonebridge stage.

The comments come after Pulp secured their first UK number one album in 27 years with eighth studio LP More earlier this month.

Formed in 1978, Pulp struggled to find success with the dark content of early albums It (1983), Freaks (1987) and Separations (1992), before finding their audience during the 1990s Britpop era with their first UK top 40 single, Do You Remember The First Time?, and subsequent His ‘N’ Hers album, in 1994.

In 1995, they gained nationwide fame with the release of the single Common People and the critically acclaimed Different Class album, as well as their Glastonbury performance.

Pulp are currently made up of singer Cocker, keyboard player Doyle, drummer Nick Banks and guitarist Mark Webber, and have achieved five UK top 10 singles and two UK number one albums.

Glastonbury Festival has been contacted for comment.