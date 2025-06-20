Sabrina Carpenter breaks album chart records with longest streak in top five

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has broken chart records with one of her albums holding the longest consecutive streak in the top five UK album chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

The Espresso singer, 26, beat the record with Short N’ Sweet holding on to the top five album chart for 43 consecutive weeks.

She surpasses Ed Sheeran who previously held the title with 42 weeks for his 2021 album =.

The US pop star is releasing a new album in the summer (Ian West/PA)

This comes after the US pop star announced she will be releasing a new album called Man’s Best Friend later in the summer.

Meanwhile, Oasis have rejoined the top five with their hits collection Time Flies … 1994-2009 reaching number two on the UK albums chart as fans prepare for their highly anticipated Oasis Live ’25 tour.

The Britpop band, who split in 2009, confirmed their long-awaited reunion in August 2024 and will open the tour in July in Cardiff, followed by performances in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group will continue on with concerts scheduled around the world including Canada, the US, Mexico, Australia and Japan.

Musician James Marriott thanked fans for his first Official Number 1 album (Official Charts Company/PA)

Claiming the leader board for the first time is musician James Marriott with his album, Don’t Tell The Dog.

Speaking to Official Charts, Marriott said: “Thank you so, so much for my first-ever Official Number 1 album.

“It’s been such an amazing week travelling up and down the country, doing a little show. I’m just mind blown! Thank you so much for supporting me over the last week, and the last few years. This Number 1 Award goes out to all of you!”

Marriott’s album is also the biggest record of the past seven days on wax and became the most popular LP in UK independent record shops, topping both the Official Vinyl Albums chart and Record Store chart .

He previously reached the top 20s with his 2023 debut album, Are We There Yet, reaching number 17 in the chart.

Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club remained at number four in the singles chart (Matt Crossick/PA)

The rest of the top five is made up of Ed Sheeran’s Tour Collection, +–=÷×, which claims number four and followed by Pulp’s More.

Meanwhile, the singles charts is reclaimed by Alex Warren’s Ordinary at number one, followed by Carpenter’s recent single, Manchild.

Ravyn Lenae’s Love Me Not remained at number three, along with Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan at number four.

Jumping up the singles chart is DJ and producer MK, also known as Marc Kinchen, with Chrystal for their song Dior which moved from number 17 to number five.

Speaking to Official Charts, MK said: “Thank you, UK. This is crazy! I didn’t expect this at all, I appreciate it so much!”