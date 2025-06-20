Dua Lipa surprises fans with Jamiroquai frontman during London show

Pop star Dua Lipa returned to London with her Radical Optimism tour, kicking off the first night at Wembley Stadium with a surprise appearance from Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay.

Amidst a flurry of dance routines, costume changes and confetti canons, the singer made her way through her latest album, Radical Optimism, on Friday night before bringing out the 90s funk band frontman.

Without missing her biggest hits, the British-Albanian songstress performed the likes of New Rules, Be The One and Barbie’s Dance The Night to more than 70,000 people.

Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. (Yui Mok/PA)

Transforming the stadium into her own dance floor, the pop star kicked off her concert with Training Season before pausing to say she was “blown away,” adding that it was “surreal” to be performing at Wembley.

Appearing a little emotional, she said: “This is so surreal and so crazy.

“It means the absolute world to me that you are here tonight.

“It feels really really special to be here tonight.

“It is 10 years since our first ever London show to about 350 people and I just dreamt of a night like this where I get to be in front of 70,000 people.”

Dua Lipa attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Later, she left the stage to take photographs with fans and asked if they were having a good night, but most were too excited to form full sentences.

After taking photos with the front row fans, Lipa returned to the stage to perform These Walls before introducing the song that “started everything”.

She said: “I want to take it back to the beginning a little bit. This song really kind of changed my life.

“This is the song that got me signed and it’s the song that started everything and I feel like with weather like this, there is only one song that I could do. This is Hotter Than Hell.”

The singer again expressed how grateful she was to be performing at Wembley, before introducing someone who really “inspired” her.

She said: “Someone who has really been a trailblazer for British music and has really paved the way, I feel so lucky to share the stage with the one and only Jamiroquai!”

The frontman of the 90s funk band, Kay, emerged onto the stage, joining Lipa to sing the group’s hit song Virtual Insanity.

Jamiroquai perform an exclusive show for Capital Radio at the Mean Fiddler in central London. (Yui Mok/PA)

Towards the end of the concert, Lipa returned to the hit songs that prompted her rise to fame, including 2016’s Be The One, and her 2017 break-up anthem New Rules.

Lipa has several Brit Awards to her name, along with three Grammys and was one of the headline acts at Glastonbury Festival last year.

She was recently named the most played artist across radio, TV and public places in the UK for a second time by music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) and is the youngest person to feature on this year’s Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, making her one of the wealthiest musicians in the UK.

Lipa recently confirmed her engagement to Masters Of The Air actor Callum Turner.