Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp says he never got his marriage paperwork

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp has said he never received his marriage paperwork following his wedding to former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Holliman.

The 63-year-old said the fast wedding ceremony in St Lucia aroused his suspicions over its legitimacy, while speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Asked about whether he was actually married to his wife, Kemp replied: “Shirlie and I, we got married in St Lucia on a cliff top overlooking the Caribbean and it was beautiful.

“But there was one lady there, the ceremony was about as quick as, ‘Martin, do you love Shirlie?’, ‘yes’, ‘Shirlie, do you love Martin?’, ‘yes’, ‘you’re married’.

“We’ve never got the actual paper to say that we’re married, but listen, who needs a piece of paper when you love each other.”

The bass player, who appeared as Steve Owen in EastEnders from 1998 to 2002, also spoke about raising the couple’s son Roman Kemp, who is a TV and radio presenter.

Kemp was asked about a scene in Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, which the father and son duo appear on, where Roman questions his father’s cooking ability and claims he used to put peanut butter in spaghetti bolognese.

In the clip from the show, Roman told his father: “You never used to be good (at cooking), I remember. I came home from school once and you made me some spaghetti bolognese, you know what your secret ingredient was? Peanut butter.”

Asked if the anecdote was true on the ITV morning show, Kemp replied: “Yeah, I did it once, but Roman wouldn’t eat anything when he was a kid, he wouldn’t even eat fruit, so don’t listen to that.

“I love doing Gogglebox, I love it with him. First of all, I get to see him, right? And we get round my house, because, you know what boys are like, boys never go home to their parents.”

With Spandau Ballet, Kemp had eight UK top 10 albums, including a number one, and one UK number one single in True. The band are also known for songs such as Gold, Chant No.1 (I Don’t Need This Pressure On) and To Cut A Long Story Short.