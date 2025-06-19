Fans ‘cannot believe their luck’ as sun shines on Isle of Wight Festival

Music-lovers have said they “cannot believe their luck” as they queued in sunshine for ferries to take them across the Solent to the Isle of Wight Festival.

Thousands of party-goers are heading to Seaclose Park, Newport, for the four-day event being headlined by Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake.

Joe Goldstone, from Fair Oak, Hampshire, met up with friends Angie Christmas and Gary Shepherd, from Portsmouth, to take the ferry from Old Portsmouth.

He said: “We’re going for the atmosphere, the whole music is a mix, lots of new bands, very eclectic, I want to see the Stereophonics.”

Ms Christmas said: “We couldn’t ask better for the weather.”

Mr Shepherd added: “We brought our bin bags for the rain but we won’t be needing them.”

Paula Hales, from Petersfield, said: “It’s going to be scorching, we have portable fans, sun cream, hats, water.

“The sunshine is going to make it that much more enjoyable.”

Jakub and Nastia, from Oxford, said they are looking forward to seeing Timberlake and Sting.

Nastia said: “The weather is amazing, we are really lucky and it’s my birthday, I will be turning 29.”

Jakub added: “It will be perfect, it’s like southern France, we are super-lucky.”

Luke and Emma Beckley travelled from Cheltenham as the second part of his 50th birthday celebrations, having already been to Ascot.

Ms Beckley said: “I could not believe how lucky we are with the weather, we are going to have to find some shade but I think it will add to the atmosphere.”

Mr Beckley said: “We are just here for the music and to have a good time and my birthday celebrations starting at Ascot have gone from riches to rags.”

John Giddings, who has run the festival since relaunching it in 2002 following the infamous events which ran from 1968 to 1970, said Bob Dylan in 1969 had been inspired by the island’s artistic and historical past.

He told the Rock ‘n’ Roll Book Club’s Music Maps Podcast: “(Bob) Dylan was sold on the idea because he looked up the Isle of Wight, and it had the heritage of Alfred, Lord Tennyson, Queen Victoria, Charles Dickens, all of that. Lewis Carroll, they all came down and hung out there.

“So it was, all the intelligent people, and he was obsessed by literary people and whatever goes with it.

“I love the island, it’s the sunniest place in the UK and it’s like going on holiday whenever you go there. You cross the water and you just get a vibe, and he felt the same.”

The 72-year-old, who represents artists ranging from Blondie to Phil Collins, told the PA news agency that when booking bands he looks at their performing skills rather than their social media likes.

He said: “It’s gut feeling, really. I’ve learned the hard way in my years in the music business that some people might have sold a lot of records, but they’re useless when it comes to performing.”

Other acts performing during the weekend include Faithless, The Script, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Supergrass, Example, The Corrs, Busted, and Texas.