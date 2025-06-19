Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Innovative filming makes 28 Years Later ‘like no other’

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson said his latest film 28 Years Later has “got a feel that’s like no other movie”, thanks to the experimental way it was shot.

The latest installment of the apocalyptic drama franchise is directed by Danny Boyle, who filmed some of the scenes on iPhones.

Taylor-Johnson told 6 Music’s Nick Grimshaw: “An iPhone can do that thing where, if someone puts it in your face, it feels very intrusive and makes you feel quite vulnerable.

From left, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and Danny Boyle arriving at the 28 Years Later world premiere in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

“It cuts through a barrier that you don’t usually have. They were being super innovative with the way they were shooting this film.

“Every day going to work was the most exciting thing, because everything just felt fresh and new.

“Danny creates this environment that allows you to be experimental and you never know if it’s going to work, or if it’s not going to work.

“But the end product, when you see this movie, it’s got a feel that’s like no other movie, because they’re just inventing ways of shooting.”

Taylor-Johnson appears alongside Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes in the film, which is set 28 years after the accidental release of a highly contagious virus which caused the breakdown of society.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer at a photo call for 28 Years Later (Ian West/PA)

Taylor-Johnson said the movie, which premiered in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday night, is “very visceral”.

But he added “there’s a beautiful family drama within it”.

“It’s very grounded, it says a lot about society, ” he said.

Taylor-Johnson, who lives in Somerset with his wife Back To Black director Sam Taylor-Johnson, told Grimshaw he does not have a ticket to Glastonbury this year, but often “at the last minute I find myself there”.

“We usually go every year and it’s fantastic,” he said.

“It feels like the kick-off to summer. Our house is packed. We’ve had a few times where we’ve actually had yurts in our field and garden.

“It’s a laugh to have everyone staying close by, and then we all go in.”