Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley joining forces to launch new podcast

Broadcasters Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley are joining forces to launch a new podcast which promises to be a “warm and welcoming conversation with old mates”.

The podcast will cover “heartfelt and unfiltered conversations,” with topics ranging from raising a family to living healthily to careers and ageing.

Jo Whiley described the new venture as ‘so exciting’ (Ian West/PA)

The show, created by award-winning production company Persephonica, will launch next month, with two episodes released each week and special bonus content for subscribers.

It will also be available to watch on YouTube and will occasionally feature special guests.

BBC Radio Two presenter Whiley said: “I’ve been part of some amazing duos over the years, but I’m not sure any will quite compare to this new adventure.

“Starting a podcast with one of my oldest broadcasting friends (and let’s face it, doppelganger), Zoe, is SO exciting! The show will open a world of conversation on topics we don’t normally discuss on air and, importantly, will bring us much closer to the listeners and fans who have made our careers so special over the last 30 years.”

Ball, who also has a show on BBC Radio Two, said: “I’m so super-excited to dive into the world of podcasting with my girl Jo, I’ve got so much love and respect for her – she’s been a true lifeline.

“Our friendship goes back 30 years, to our days on The Word and The Big Breakfast. We’ve grown up together, personally and professionally, along with our listeners.”

“The show is what happens when two mates (who are constantly mistaken for each other) hit record on their regular catch-ups and talk life, unfiltered and full volume.

“We’re chatting about our week, wild kids, ageing, what’s for dinner, digging (literally), music obsessions, grief and everything in between.

“No scripts, no gloss, just real talk, real laughs and a bit of beautiful mayhem. We’ll be answering your questions too, so buckle up. It’s going to be a blast.”